"She doesn't know how to turn it off" - Caitlin Clark's friend Kate Martin blames lack of rest for Fever superstar as key reason behind injury

Caitlin Clark’s 2025 season has been filled with setbacks, suffering back-to-back injuries. Her campaign came to an abrupt end with a right groin injury.Clark’s former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin, explained why she believes the Indiana Fever superstar was forced to miss the rest of the season. Martin reflected on Clark’s hectic schedule, dating back to their college days and rarely missing a game.“She (Caitlin Clark) has not had a break in a very long time and plays heavy heavy minutes and always has,&quot; Martin said on Wednesday (28:38), via the “Well Played” podcast. &quot;I don't think she missed a single game in college and there were ankle sprains here and there. Moments where she probably should have been resting and never did. &quot;Then last year, you know, go go go, no break at all. And I think she doesn't know how to turn it off, which is a great thing, she just goes 110% every single possession.”Martin expressed sympathy for Clark, knowing how staying away from the game must be taking a mental toll on her.“It just hurts, I feel terrible for her,&quot; Martin said. &quot;I never want to see anybody out with injury. I know how much she misses basketball and misses being out there with her teammates. And so it's really hard to be sidelined from your job, from the thing you love to do.”Clark also battled two quad strains and a left groin issue this season.Despite her absence, and other key players like Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Indiana managed to stay afloat and secure a playoff spot.Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to Kate Martin following Fever-Valkyries clash The Indiana Fever visited the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on Aug. 31, with the hosts winning 75-63. Iliana Rupert led the team with a game-high 21 points. Kate Martin also made her presence felt off the bench, scoring 10 points on 75% shooting, along with two rebounds.After the game, Caitlin Clark shared her admiration for Martin’s performance. She posted a photo of them on her Instagram Story.“@katemartin proud of you,” Clark wrote.Martin has been a key part of the Valkyries’ success in their debut season, thriving in her role as the team’s sixth player. She’s averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.