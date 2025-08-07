"She’ll never be stopped": Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker make their feelings known on $90,000 guard amid WNBA and d**do row

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston and WNBA legend Candace Parker tossed in their thoughts about the controversial d**do-throwing incidents hounding the league. Parker, on Wednesday’s “Post Moves” podcast, admitted that she promptly went to check Sydney Colson’s comments following the incident.When asked by Parker to comment on Colson’s X (formerly Twitter) post, Boston responded:(23:30 mark)“Syd [Colson] has to be stopped, but she’ll never be stopped.”Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Fever in the offseason, dabbles as a comedian. Minutes after the d**do-throwing incident went viral, she was on X to tweet:Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKSorry I did NOT mean to throw that so far y’all 🥴😣💚Candace Parker said that the controversy created a storm, but she was amazed at Colson’s comedic timing and irreverent style. Colson beat former and current WNBA players to the punch with her message.Aliyah Boston added that the second time a sex toy was thrown on the court, the Indiana Fever had a game against the Dallas Wings. Still, Colson managed to tweet a smirking emoji when a d**do went flying onto the floor during the Valkyries-Sky encounter.Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINK😏Boston continued that when Fever coaches asked Colson how she pushed out the tweet so quickly, Colson responded that she had to let people know. The All-Star center was right. Colson just could not be stopped.Candace Parker closed her comments by urging fans to stop the sex toy-throwing incidents. The two-time WNBA MVP pointed out that a fan had already been arrested for such a vulgar prank during the Dream-Valkyries game.Aliyah Boston was a few feet away from the latest d**do-throwing incidentOn Tuesday, the Indiana Fever were at Crypto.com Arena to face the LA Sparks. Aliyah Boston and Co. looked to improve on their season-high five-game winning streak when they took on the home team.Late in the second quarter, another neon green sex toy came flying from the courtside. The d**do nearly hit Sophie Cunningham, who tweeted about her displeasure with the controversial incidents. Boston, who held the ball for an inbound pass, expressed frustration when she saw the object on the floor.Like in the Chicago Sky-Golden State Valkyries clash, the game was promptly stopped. Sparks All-Star guard Kelsey Plum emphatically kicked the sex toy off the court before play resumed. Multiple reports came out that the police had already arrested the prankster who threw the d**do.