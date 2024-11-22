"She’ll still be blamed" - Jason Whitlock slams Adam Silver for coveting Caitlin Clark's spot in NBA All-Star to boost ratings

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock described the two paths Caitlin Clark could find after rejecting the chance to play in the upcoming 3-on-3 Unrivaled League set to debut in January. The Indiana Fever star is enjoying herself on the golf course, participating in several Pro-Ams while working on her skills.

During Thursday's edition of his Fearless show, Whitlock talked about the impact Clark is making on basketball in general. First, he said that the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year would lose the favor of some of her peers with her decision to not play in the Unrivaled League.

"Caitlin Clark declined the offer to join the 3v3 ‘Unrivaled’ League. Smart move. She’ll still be blamed when this league does terribly, but she should stick to her decision. Everybody just wants a piece of Clark, even the NBA," he tweeted.

Then, in the video, Whitlock talked about how the NBA wants to take advantage of Clark's popularity and add her to an All-Star weekend event.

"American basketball, men's and women's is in such a bad shape, and it's so dependant upon Caitlin Clark. The NBA is trying to get Clark involved in their All-Star weekend in some kind of 3-point shooting contest with her and Sabrina Ionescu against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. They want to bring the Caitlin Clark covet to the NBA All-Star weekend," Whitlock said.

After a remarkable first season in the WNBA, Clark's popularity reached new heights. It remains unclear whether Clark will be part of the NBA All-Star event.

NBA insider drops hint about Caitlin Clark's participation in 3-point contest

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday that both Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry are trying to recruit a partner for a new edition of their 3-point challenge. Clark and Klay Thompson were mentioned as the favorites to take these spots.

"So imagine that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the NBA side, then you get Sabrina Ionescu, Clark on the WNBA side. I think we'll see this event. The question is who exactly will be in it," Charania said.

"You can make it a 2-on-2, or let's say you do one part of the event on Saturday night; you leave the other part of the event Sunday night. Imagine having Klay versus Caitlin, Stephen Curry against Caitlin Clark one of those other nights."

The 2025 All-Star weekend is still months away but one of the best events of the weekend is seemingly already in the works.

