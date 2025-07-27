"She makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe": WOW founder hails 'enforcer' Sophie Cunningham with heartfelt ode to her feisty attitude

Sophie Cunningham’s fiery attitude has quickly won over Fever fans with her bold defense of Caitlin Clark in June, earning her the “enforcer” tag. Now, that tough edge is turning heads beyond the court.

Women of Wrestling (WOW) founder and co-owner David McLane hailed Cunningham for her feisty attitude and showed his admiration towards her during San Diego Comic Con on Friday.

"Caitlin Clark has an enforcer," McLane said. "She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete. I would love to have Sophie Cunningham in WoW, because she takes down the competition, and she makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe on the basketball floor. We'd love to have Sophie in WoW."

McLane's respect for Cunningham comes after the guard battled Connecticut Sun's Jacy Sheldon to the ground in June after she poked Clark in the eye during a game. This altercation saw the guard receive plaudits from Indiana fans, who were pleased with her standing up for her teammate.

WOW was founded by McLane alongside Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in 2000 and has grown exponentially since its inception. The show features over 10 seasons and has over 207 episodes to date. Buss spoke about the production during an interview and explained how she felt "proud" of its growth in recent years.

"David first invited me to come see women of wrestling, I came up with every excuse I could not to because I thought it was mud wrestling or oil wrestling," she said. "I am so proud of how far it's come. And all those images are out of your mind. It's a real sport, and these are real athletes.

As they celebrate their Silver Jubilee this year, a cameo from Sophie Cunningham would surely turn heads.

Sophie Cunningham offers a candid response on the Fever coping with Caitlin Clark's absence

Sophie Cunningham offered a candid response when discussing Caitlin Clark's continued absence from injury on Thursday. The comment by Cunningham came after the Fever's 80-70 win over the Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I don't think that it affects us anymore," Cunningham said (1:19 onwards). "We put out a statement today. If we have Caitlin, great — we know how to play with her. If we don’t have Caitlin, great — we know how to play without her."

The guard has started in Clark's absence and performed exceptionally against the Aces, recording 15 points while shooting 4-5 from beyond the arc.

