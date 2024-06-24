"She mentored me when I was in Maryland" - Angel Reese gives A'ja Wilson her flowers after sharing rare record with WNBA star

A’ja Wilson has to be proud of the way Angel Reese has been playing this season. On Sunday, the rookie had a 25-point, 16-rebound night in the Chicago Sky’s thrilling 88-87 home win against the Indiana Fever. Reese became just the first rookie since Wilson in 2018 to score at least 25 points and haul down at least 15 boards in a single game.

Reese also joined Wilson as the only two players to have more than one game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds this season. Here’s what she had to say about the comparisons to the reigning WNBA Finals MVP:

“I love A’ja [Wilson]. She mentored me when I was in Maryland. Just Continuing to watch her game.”

Angel Reese started the first two years of her collegiate career in Maryland. It wasn’t until her third year that she transferred to LSU where she immediately helped deliver a title to the school. This year, she led the team to the Elite Eight where they lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

A’ja Wilson’s mentoring likely played a big part in Reese’s impressive career in college and her rookie year in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky identity is anchored on her relentlessness, feistiness and confidence. She is everything coach Teresa Weatherspoon wants in her players.

The “Chi Barbie” piled up Sunday’s numbers when the Sky badly needed her to step up. With Indiana leading 82-70 and seemingly headed to a 3-0 season series record against Chicago, Reese refused to give up.

Over the last 6:38, the Sky forward scattered 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and along with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, anchored the defense. Reese’s and-1 with 3:12 in the game tied the game 82-82. It was also her layup that pushed Chicago to an 86-84 lead and then held on to eke out a win.

Angel Reese will face A’ja Wilson in the WNBA for the first time on Thursday

After the thrilling victory against the Indiana Fever, the Chicago Sky will gear up for their showdown against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The marquee matchup in that game will likely be the face-off between Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson. Chicago’s rookie will go up against her mentor for the first time in her WNBA career.

The two-time defending champs struggled a bit in the first two weeks of this month. They have, however, regained their groove with the return of All-Star Chelsea Gray. The Aces are 3-1 in their last four games with their only loss coming up against the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese will be raring to test herself against A’ja Wilson, who has been putting up MVP numbers again this season. Fans can’t wait to see the two of them go head-to-head for the first time.

