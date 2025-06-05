"She might chip her front tooth again" - WNBA fans react to Sophie Cunningham's affectionate nibble on Caitlin Clark's ear

Sophie Cunningham's viral interaction with Caitlin Clark on Tuesday generated various reactions from WNBA fans. In the viral clip, Cunningham playfully nibbles at Clark's ear while the reigning Rookie of the Year signs autographs.
The video, which was initially posted by a fan on TikTok, was shared on X on Wednesday.
A fan reaction referenced Cunningham's chipped tooth. The 6-foot-1 guard appeared to lose half of her front tooth during the Indiana Fever's 85-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Several others praised the friendship that seems to be brewing between Clark and Cunningham, who was acquired this offseason.
Here are other fan reactions:
On Tuesday, Clark missed the third of the four games she is expected to miss due to a quad strain. Cunningham joined her on the injury list due to an ankle injury.
Despite being sidelined with injuries, both players were on the bench during the Fever's 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics. With the win, Indiana snapped its three-game losing skid and improved to 3-4 this season.
Caitlin Clark had a hilarious response to Sophie Cunningham's chipped tooth
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark shared a hilarious response to Sophie Cunningham's damaged tooth. The former Phoenix Mercury star revealed her chipped front tooth via a TikTok post, which he also shared in her Instagram story.
"Tell me you play in the W without telling me you play in the W," Cunningham captioned the clip before smiling to reveal the broken tooth.
Moments after, Clark posted a photo of Jim Carrey's character, Lloyd Christmas, from the 1994 film "Dumb and Dumber." Clark wrote "Sophie" in the post as Carrey's character also had a chipped tooth.
While Clark's status for the Fever's next game on Saturday is certain, it remains to be seen if Sophie Cunningham could suit up against the Angel Reese's Sky at Chicago's United Center. Cunningham missed the first two games of the season due to the same ankle issue.