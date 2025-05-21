"She must be frustrated": Fever fans abuzz as Caitlin Clark's masterclass ends in vain as Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner flop

Caitlin Clark had another impressive outing, but the Indiana Fever lost at home 91-90 to the Atlanta Dream. The reigning Rookie of the Year winner delivered 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. She had eight points and three assists in the fourth quarter but could not lead the Fever’s attempt for a come-from-behind win.

While Clark sizzled, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard combined for six points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

Fans promptly reacted to Clark’s masterclass that could not prevent a loss.

“She must be frustrated. Great game though, and she was magnificent!”

One fan said:

“Dewanna Bonner and Natasha Howard might be double agents, sent to infiltrate the Indiana Fever team and destroy them from the inside.”

Another fan added:

“Steph is going to have all of them in the gym tomorrow making free throws for 8 hours straight.”

@CowboysDubs continued:

“But they didn’t give it to her to take the last shot. Make it make sense”

@everybodyismad commented:

“Of course.... Caitlin carries the team while the so-called vets do nothing”

While Caitlin Clark was superb, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard struggled. Bonner could not even play in the second half. Howard missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and two potentially game-winning baskets.

Fever coach Stephanie White was also criticized for her late-game decisions. White had 5-foot-8 Kelsey Mitchell guard the 6-foot-3 Rhyne Howard, who was fouled in Atlanta’s last possession. Howard scored the game-winning free throws.

The Fever also missed multiple late-game free throws that could have changed the complexion of the game. Indiana could have taken a 91-89 lead had Aliyah Boston made both free throws with 21.1 seconds remaining.

Caitlin Clark ties record for most 20-point and 10-assist games

Leading into the game against the Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark had nine games with at least 20 points and 10 assists. She was tied with the legendary Diana Taurasi. Clark piled up his total in 41 games while Taurasi needed 565 to get hers.

Clark’s 27 points and 11 assists pushed her into a tie with Courtney Vandersloot. The Chicago Sky guard took 430 games to reach her tally while Clark made hers in her 42nd outing.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 assists per game this season. It might not be long before she puts a stronghold on most games with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More