"She never was bigger than the program" - Kelsey Mitchell Reveals Caitlin Clark's Mindset in Fever Locker Room Despite Her Fame

Even before Caitlin Clark was making waves in the WNBA, she had already reached global fame. Clark started to gain recognition during her time in Iowa, where she gained the most fans. More people began paying careful attention to her once she turned pro.

She has been famous for years, but it hasn't changed her attitude in the slightest. For some stars, stardom changes their attitude and approach to the game. But not Clark. Her Indiana Fever teammates have grown to respect her and the humility that she has displayed despite being the biggest female athlete.

Her co-star, Kelsey Mitchell, appeared as a guest on "Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird," hosted by former WNBA star Sue Bird. Mitchell described how Clark remained the same and continued to evolve into a respected colleague over her time in the program.

Stars with Clark's level of fame typically realize that they are more important than their surroundings. However, Mitchell said that the two-time All-Star has remained humble.

"The biggest part that I respected about Caitlin is that she never was bigger than the program. I don't know if that makes sense but she wasn't trying to take over... She wasn't trying to be bigger than everybody [else]," Mitchell said (39:30).

"The way that her style of play -- it ended up complementing me, it ended up complementing Aliyah Boston... The one thing I love about Caitlin too is that we all love basketball the same way. We all have our different styles and way of playing it. But the passion for it... I respected that."

"[Clark] wasn't trying to... You can easily be a certain way, and her thing was just like, giving her her best. She gave us her best when she was in the locker room."

Caitlin Clark is famous enough to make certain demands from the league and the team. However, she has not abused her prominence and is solely focused on being a good leader and teammate to the Fever.

Fever's Stephanie White gave an update on Caitlin Clark's recovery

Caitlin Clark's sophomore season wasn't the prettiest. She appeared in just 13 games during the 2025 season and was mostly sidelined due to a groin injury.

This offseason, the Fever are making sure that Clark recovers well from the setback. On Wednesday, head coach Stephanie White gave an update on the road to recovery for the Indiana star.

According to her, the team is taking it on a week-to-week basis. Rushing isn't in the Fever's playbook when it comes to assuring that Caitlin Clark is healthy. White said that they will gradually have her play 3-on-3 games and increase it to 5-on-5.

Clark isn't ready to return to the floor yet, and the organization wants to make sure she's 100% healthy before anything else.

