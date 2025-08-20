"She would never try to hurt me" - Sophie Cunningham silences accusations against Bria Hartley while correcting her mom’s fiery backlash at Sun star

On Tuesday, news broke of Sophie Cunningham being ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season due to a torn MCL. Though this is certainly a disappointing turn of events for the Indiana Fever guard, she has made clear that she harbors no ill will towards the player who collided with her knee this past weekend.Appearing on her new podcast &quot;Show Me Something&quot; this week, Cunningham took the opportunity to speak about Connecticut Sun player Bria Hartley, whom she apparently has a relationship with.&quot;I'm actually really good friends with Bria,&quot; Cunningham said on the podcast. &quot;Brie and I are super cool, and she would never try to hurt me.&quot;Cunningham, who played alongside Hartley on the Phoenix Mercury lineup from 2020 to 2021, expressed her belief that her former teammate had no intention to seriously hurt her.&quot;I don't think there was ill intent. I think it was a basketball play,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I think I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. She fell. There's no way that she would go in there and potentially try to hurt me.&quot;Cunningham sustained the knee injury in the second quarter of the Fever-Sun game this past weekend. During the sequence that she was referring to, Hartley fell to the ground and collided with Cunningham's knee as the Sun guard was dishing off a pass.The 29-year-old Fever player added that she had to correct her own mother in the aftermath of the incident.&quot;She tweeted something, and I'm like, 'No, mom,'&quot; Cunningham recalled. &quot;There are some girls that might [try to hurt me], but Brie wouldn't do that.&quot;Cunningham maintained a positive note in this podcast appearance despite having to sit out the rest of the season. To her credit, she made it abundantly clear that she holds no grudges against Hartley.&quot;Raised by the words of 'Don't bite off more than you can chew'&quot;: Sophie Cunningham responds to netizen taking shot at her sisterSome fans, however, have taken a more negative tone in addressing the Cunningham situation.On Sunday, one netizen criticized Cunningham's sister Lindsey for calling on the WNBA to protect its athletes, sharing a clip of Cunningham having an altercation with Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon earlier this season. Cunningham then came to her sister's defense.&quot;… some of us were raised by the words of “don’t bite off more than you can chew” and some of us didn’t. 'fafo,'&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINK… some of us were raised by the words of “don’t bite off more than you can chew” and some of us didn’t. “fafo”😘Just as Cunningham stood up for her teammate Caitlin Clark in the Sheldon situation, she spoke up on behalf of her sister in the face of criticism.