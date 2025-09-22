"She doesn't normally play 2 stinkers in a row": Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever after A'ja Wilson flops fresh off MVP win

The Indiana Fever kept their postseason dream alive, shocking A'Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces 89-73 in Game 1 of the semifinals. Newly crowned MVP Wilson had a quiet night, but coach Becky Hammon defended her star while sending a searing warning to the Fever.

During the post-game interview, Hammon spoke about the Aces' performance and warned the Fever about Wilson's caliber, discussing her off-night.

"I think she just missed. Honestly, she had a lot of great looks. She just missed and that happens. Even the greatest players have nights off, like where they miss. So I'll tell you that she doesn't normally lay two stinkers in a row," Hammon said. (3:51 onwards). "She's somebody who bounces back, makes the adjustments,"

The Aces entered the game in sensational form, losing one of their last 19 games. However, they were unable to defeat the sixth-placed Fever as they took home the win in Game 1 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson, crowned the MVP for the second straight year on Sunday, posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds but wasn't her dominant self. Entering the contest, she averaged 29.3 points per game, which was well below expectations against the Fever.

Although entering the game as the favorites, the Aces were unable to defeat the Fever, who led in all four quarters. Kelsey Mitchell led from the front, with the All-Star guard recording 34 points and three assists, shooting 52.2%.

The two teams face each other in Game 2 on Tuesday as the Aces look to even the series before heading to Indiana.

Becky Hammon urges team to do better and not depend on A'ja Wilson after Fever loss: "It was really poor"

The Las Vegas Aces recorded their second loss of the postseason against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Despite entering as huge favorites, the Aces were handed a shock defeat as A'ja Wilson and Co. failed to stop a resilient Fever team.

During the post-game conference, Hammon urged the Aces to improve while asking them to reduce their dependence on A'ja Wilson.

"I know we're capable, but not when we play like that. You know, God forbid A’ja doesn’t drop 40 for us. Like, we had 12 assists tonight in 40 minutes and 12 turnovers," Hammon said (0:41 onwards). "I thought it was really poor."

A'ja Wilson's performances have single-handedly carried the Aces to the playoffs. They will need to provide her more support to reach the Finals for the first time since 2023.

