"She was the one waving her in their face" - Stephen A. Smith pours gasoline on Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark feud with fiery take

Caitlin Clark made headlines on Tuesday after tensions flared during Tuesday night's WNBA Commissioner's Cup game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. The incident gave Stephen A. Smith a topic to discuss the following day, bringing Angel Reese’s name into the conversation and adding fuel to the fiery rivalry.

On Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” the panel — featuring Smith, Monica McNutt, and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo — discussed several physical altercations that led to three ejections. Clark was poked in the eye and pushed to the ground in one of the incidents in the second half.

Smith pointed out the resentment some players have toward Clark, whom he believed was instigating it. The eccentric analyst referenced a taunt Clark made during the 2023 NCAA tournament, which Angel Reese used after LSU beat Iowa — an incident that might have sparked the rivalry.

"Caitlin Clark being that golden goose per se, that rising tide, that's lifting all boats, I stand by my past proclamations that there's resentment towards her," Smith said.

"But I want to take it a step further, there's also resentment towards her because she instigates resentment towards her sometimes. ... The whole Angel Reese thing with her started because when Caitlin was giving it to everybody else, she was the one waving in their face."

While the taunt played a part in starting the narrative of the rivalry, Caitlin Clark was directing it at one of Iowa’s assistant coaches. Hailey Van Lith, who was one of the perceived victims of the taunt when she was at Louisville, defended Clark and confirmed she wasn’t the target of the gesture.

Caitlin Clark appeared annoyed during Tuesday's postgame press conference

Caitlin Clark appeared annoyed during Tuesday's postgame press conference. (Photo: IMAGN)

Following the Indiana Fever's 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun, coach Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark and Natasha Howard spoke to the media and discussed the game. The press conference opened with a question about the incidents, which seemingly annoyed Clark.

White stepped in and answered queries about the scuffle, ejections and technical foul calls. The coach criticized the officiating for failing to maintain control of the game and allowing the physicality to escalate. Clark then urged reporters to focus on basketball and the Fever’s quest to win the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

"I mean, you guys came for basketball," Clark said. Let's talk about basketball, come on now. ... We're going to the Commissioner's Cup Championship (game). That's pretty exciting. You all want to talk about that? Let's talk about that."

The Fever will take on the defending WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions, the Minnesota Lynx, in the final on July 1.

