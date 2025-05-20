  • home icon
"She did overreact" - Ex-Eagles linebacker fumes over Angel Reese facing backlash for reacting to Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 20, 2025 02:59 GMT
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho ranted about how people overreacted to Angel Reese's overreaction to Caitlin Clark. In the WNBA season opener, the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky on Saturday. It was a highly anticipated game given the matchup between last year's top two rookies, Clark and Reese.

At one point in the game, Clark got frustrated at the officials for not calling a loose-ball foul on Reese after shoving her teammate, Natasha Howard, away for the rebound. Clark then took out her frustration on Reese and committed a flagrant foul on the Sky star.

Angel didn't appreciate the gesture and confronted Clark. Thankfully, it didn't escalate into an unnecessary brawl. While there's no doubt that Angel Reese's emotions heightened and she may have overreacted, Emmanuel Acho found it weird how everyone was against the Sky star's reaction.

Speaking on FS1's The Facility on Monday, Acho explained that in sports, it's natural to get rattled, especially when in the heat of battle. While Acho agreed that Reese's reactions might've been over the top, he didn't appreciate how fans responded to it.

"I got no issue with how Angel Reese reacted," Acho said. "But it’s subjectively clear she did overreact. I got an issue with everybody overreacting to Angel’s overreaction. I'll tell you that much."
Caitlin Clark's triple-double overwhelms Angel Reese

The WNBA is back for the 2025 season, and Caitlin Clark immediately made an impact. In her season-opener against the Chicago Sky, Clark led the Indiana Fever to an overwhelming 93-58 victory with a triple-double performance.

Clark put up 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and two steals. Clark also had a solid shooting performance from beyond the arc, sinking 50% of her 3-pointers.

As expected, Angel Reese was Chicago's best player. However, her numbers weren't enough to keep up with the wrath of Caitlin Clark. Reese had a double-double performance, adding 12 points and 17 rebounds. Angel was the Sky's leading scorer on Saturday, and it was a low-scoring performance for Chicago.

Despite Clark and Reese's altercation after the Fever star committed a flagrant foul on the Sky star, both remained professional about it. Reese realized after the game that it was a good foul and Clark was simply trying to stop her from scoring. As for Caitlin, she immediately shut down the media by telling them not to amplify the situation further.

