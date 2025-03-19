"She had such a phenomenal season" - Brianna Turner shares excitement over teaming up with Caitlin Clark after joining Fever

Brianna Turner is one of the new reinforcements who will have Caitlin Clark's back this season in Indiana. Entering her seventh season in the WNBA, Turner will be expected to turn up the intensity on the defensive end by the Indiana Fever.

Turner has expressed her excitement to play with the Fever's biggest star. In a clip posted by the team on X, the 6-foot-3 forward talked about Caitlin Clark's potential growth in the 2025 WNBA season:

"She had such a phenomenal rookie season, so many great accolades," Turner said in the clip. "I'm excited to see her grow from year one to year two. She hasn't reached her ceiling yet."

While Turner played with Clark's opponent Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky roster last year, Clark was accomplishing multiple feats as a rookie in Indiana. These feats included winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and setting single-season and rookie records for scoring, assists, and three-pointers.

The on-court dynamic between Turner and Clark will be interesting to watch, as Turner clashed with Clark's fanbase on social media during the 2024 season.

Turner, however, appears to have her eyes set on the vibes that she'll bring to the team when she links up with Clark and the rest of the roster:

"I think I'm really like a calming presence. I feel like I never get too high, too low. People are like, 'Why don't you smile more? Why don't you get excited?' I'm just chilling, I'm just vibing," Turner added.

Aside from getting the "calming presence" that Turner brings to the table, the Fever will also be reinforced this season by new acquisitions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, and Jaelyn Brown.

Brianna Turner gets first look at Fever locker and jersey

Along with the clip of Turner talking about Clark, the Fever also posted a video of the defense-oriented forward getting to see her locker and jersey for the first time.

In the video, Turner compliments the color motif of her Fever jersey. She also notes that, after wearing no. 21 in her lone season with the Sky, she'll be sporting her old college number 11 when she suits up for Indiana.

