"She was proud of me": $9,283,622 Eagles star leaves no doubt about his opinion on Caitlin Clark after Super Bowl victory 

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 19, 2025 20:30 GMT
While Caitlin Clark may have built up a friendship with Taylor Swift, and appeared on Travis Kelce's podcast, the Indiana Fever star has a connection to the Philadelphia Eagles too. It is in the form of cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Both DeJean and Clark attended the University of Iowa, with DeJean playing three years for the Hawkeyes from 2021-2023 and Clark playing four, from 2020-2024.

After DeJean, who signed a $9.28 million contract last year, per Spotrac, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl, with him securing a pivotal interception, he received a text from Clark, a Chiefs fan.

In an interview on the "Pivot Podcast" this week, DeJean was asked about the post-game text he received from Caitlin Clark:

“I think us going to Iowa together, she was just saying that she was proud of me. Congratulating me. Not only did I score the touchdown but winning the biggest game in football in my first year. So, I appreciate her for that, sending that message even though she's a Chiefs fan. … It was cool to get that message from her.”
As he also joked, Clark admitted that she was, in fact, rooting for the Chiefs during the Super Bowl. From the sounds of things, however, she couldn't help but be happy for DeJean as a former Hawkeye.

The time Cooper DeJean said he could beat Caitlin Clark 1-on-1

Before the NFL draft, Cooper DeJean was asked whether he could beat Caitlin Clark in a game of 1-on-1. Although he made a name for himself on the field, DeJean has a pretty impressive highlight reel from his time playing high school basketball.

Because of that, leading up to the draft, he said that he had been asked several times whether he could beat Clark in a game of 1-on-1. In response, the cornerback said that although he thinks Clark would score on him, at the end of the day, he would be able to get the win.

Then, back in May, DeJean spoke with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show about the situation, revealing that Caitlin Clark texted him to say that she doesn't think he can beat her.

“Caitlin's a special player. She's done so much for women's basketball and the University of Iowa in general. So I have nothing but respect for her."
"She took a shot back at me after. She texted me and said that she doesn't think I can beat her. I'll let her say that. I think it would be fun though if we got to play each other."
While the two haven't had a chance to share the court, it's clear that based on Clark's post-game Super Bowl text, there's great mutual respect between the two.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
