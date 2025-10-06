"She really got banish for pushing Caitlin Clark": WNBA fans call for Chennedy Carter's return as ex-Sky star drops NBA2K numbers overseas

WNBA fans online pushed for Chennedy Carter's resurgence in the league after the former Chicago Sky guard put out dominating numbers in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Femenil in Mexico.On Sunday, a WNBA outlet on X reported Carter's individual scores of the last 10 games. The former Sky guard had scored 40 points or more in five games.The fans rallied to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on Carter's departure from the league and to call for her return.&quot;She really got banish for pushing Caitlin Clark,&quot; one fan said.&quot;To think, Angel Reese ruined it all for Chennedy Carter. So messed up, that girl has history of being a bad teammate,&quot; one fan saidChad WNBA @WNBAChadLINKTo think, Angel Reese ruined it all for Chennedy Carter. So messed up, that girl has history of being a bad teammate.&quot;A baller in every sense of the world. I'll never understand how she wasn't on a WNBA Team this season,&quot; another fan said.One fan urged the upcoming WNBA teams to call the former Sky star.&quot;Toronto Tempo, Portland Fire, someone make the call,&quot; another fan said.Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. @MoreauSportsCoLINKToronto Tempo, Portland Fire, someone make the call&quot;Like the Iverson of the WNBA. They don’t pick her back up they stupid,&quot; another fan said.&quot;They need to let her back in the league,&quot; another fan said.Chennedy Carter was arguably the Chicago Sky's main offensive outlet during the 2024 season. She averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field. However, despite her great individual brilliance, Chicago did not retain her for another year.WNBA analyst believes Sky's first mistake was letting Chennedy Carter walk awayChennedy Carter was a great weapon for the Chicago Sky in the 2024 season. However, the franchise let her go even after she proved her offensive prowess every week. On Sept. 6, Sports Illustrated's Hans Themistode identified letting Carter go as the Sky's first mistake in a season that went terribly for them.Themistode described his thoughts on Carter's absence from the lineup despite the guard's great performance in the season prior.&quot;Playing in the league isn’t about being nice. Carter never cared for it either. Her teammates loved and respected her. Not only because of her ability on the court, but also because they knew she had their back,&quot; He wrote. &quot;Atkins, undoubtedly, has been good this year, but she hasn’t been able to produce at the level of Carter, averaging just a shade over 13 points a game.&quot;Later, he pointed out that a lack of offensive efforts from the guards on the Sky roster was one of the primary reasons for the franchise's 12th-place finish in the standings this season.