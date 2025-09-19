  • home icon
  • "She revels as the villain": Fever fans back Aliyah Boston after shoving $214,466 Dream star on the floor in heated dust-up 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:18 GMT
Elimination Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first-round between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream got heated after a dust-up between Aliyah Boston and Bri Jones. The counterparts have been at it in this series, and with the season on the line, they left no stone unturned.

Jones, in particular, looked to frustrate her younger rival and seemingly faced the music after Boston shoved her to the floor. The incident occurred in the third quarter after Jones deliberately locked arms with the Fever center, who didn't worry much about the referees and flung the Dream's $214,466 center.

The refs reviewed the play, issuing Boston a technical foul. Meanwhile, Jones was issued a personal foul, her fourth of the night. Despite the repercussions of her actions, Fever fans backed their All-Star center for retaliating against Jones. Here's how they reacted:

