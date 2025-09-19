"She revels as the villain": Fever fans back Aliyah Boston after shoving $214,466 Dream star on the floor in heated dust-up 

Elimination Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first-round between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream got heated after a dust-up between Aliyah Boston and Bri Jones. The counterparts have been at it in this series, and with the season on the line, they left no stone unturned. Jones, in particular, looked to frustrate her younger rival and seemingly faced the music after Boston shoved her to the floor. The incident occurred in the third quarter after Jones deliberately locked arms with the Fever center, who didn't worry much about the referees and flung the Dream's $214,466 center. The refs reviewed the play, issuing Boston a technical foul. Meanwhile, Jones was issued a personal foul, her fourth of the night. Despite the repercussions of her actions, Fever fans backed their All-Star center for retaliating against Jones. Here's how they reacted:josh. 🧚🏿‍♀️ @jusanothernwordLINKaliyah boston is a villain idc she be playing that jesus card but i think she revels as the villainCaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThreeLINKAliyah Boston shoving Bri Jones to the ground after they get tangled up. This is the aggression we have wanted to see all year from Aliyah. I love this.Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok @HullTiktokLINKGood, get hostile ABBee_happierplss @happierplssLINK@HullTiktok Yeah I’m sick of her being so nice especially to Jones who plays soooo dirtyAlfred Tesoroni @ATesoroni7302LINK@HullTiktok Jones is a dirty playerM..Hubbard @bbfan2024feverLINK@ScottAgness She didn’t even push Jones like the announcer said she basically just stood up and Jones fell off of her since she was hanging on her