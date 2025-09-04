  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "She's actually the biggest troll": Caitlin Clark's outbursts against WNBA officials candidly dissected by Fever's $233,468 star

"She's actually the biggest troll": Caitlin Clark's outbursts against WNBA officials candidly dissected by Fever's $233,468 star

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 04, 2025 23:17 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"She's actually the biggest troll": Caitlin Clark's outbursts against WNBA officials candidly dissected by Fever's $233,468 star (Image source: Getty)

One of Caitlin Clark's recent interaction with a WNBA official was dissected by her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

Ad

At the end of Indiana's 76-75 road win against the LA Sparks on Friday, Clark was seemingly walking in the direction of a referee. Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract with Indiana per Spotrac, pulled Clark back as the latter chirped at an official.

On Wednesday's episode of "Post Moves," co-host Candace Parker asked Boston about the interaction, which went viral on social media.

"She's smiling, she's a troll," Boston said. "I'm so used to it, I'm like not even fazed. ... She's actually the biggest troll, I think it's funny."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Boston, a three-time All-Star, launched "Post Moves" with Parker, a three-time champion, on July 30. The podcast has a weekly episode that drops every Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark has been known to criticise the league's officiating throughout her young career. On July 16, Fever coach Stephanie White defended Clark, saying that the physicality allowed by the officials against her star player was a "factor" in her injuries early this season.

White also ripped the referees about the officiating against Boston. Following Indiana's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 12, White called Boston the "worst officiated post player in the league."

Ad

Caitlin Clark hilariously warns teammate who called out WNBA referees

Following Friday's game against the LA Sparks, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson called out the officials in defense of All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

"At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars," Colson tweeted on Friday. "The way she gets assaulted is insane actually & I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges."
Ad
Ad

Despite her viral postgame video, Caitlin Clark did not address the officiating directly on X. Instead, the two-time WNBA All-Star replied to Colson's post:

"Careful you're gonna get fined!"
Ad

Odyssey Sims, who was signed to a rest-of-season contract on Sunday, knocked a basket with 13 seconds remaining that eventually sealed Indiana's one-point win against LA. While the Fever got the win, the players believed that there were calls that should've gone their way.

The Fever (21-20) will next face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Friday. With three games remaining, they sit at the eighth and final playoff spot.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications