"She's actually the biggest troll": Caitlin Clark's outbursts against WNBA officials candidly dissected by Fever's $233,468 star

One of Caitlin Clark's recent interaction with a WNBA official was dissected by her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.At the end of Indiana's 76-75 road win against the LA Sparks on Friday, Clark was seemingly walking in the direction of a referee. Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract with Indiana per Spotrac, pulled Clark back as the latter chirped at an official.On Wednesday's episode of &quot;Post Moves,&quot; co-host Candace Parker asked Boston about the interaction, which went viral on social media.&quot;She's smiling, she's a troll,&quot; Boston said. &quot;I'm so used to it, I'm like not even fazed. ... She's actually the biggest troll, I think it's funny.&quot;Boston, a three-time All-Star, launched &quot;Post Moves&quot; with Parker, a three-time champion, on July 30. The podcast has a weekly episode that drops every Wednesday.Caitlin Clark has been known to criticise the league's officiating throughout her young career. On July 16, Fever coach Stephanie White defended Clark, saying that the physicality allowed by the officials against her star player was a &quot;factor&quot; in her injuries early this season.White also ripped the referees about the officiating against Boston. Following Indiana's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 12, White called Boston the &quot;worst officiated post player in the league.&quot;Caitlin Clark hilariously warns teammate who called out WNBA refereesFollowing Friday's game against the LA Sparks, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson called out the officials in defense of All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell.&quot;At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars,&quot; Colson tweeted on Friday. &quot;The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.&quot;Despite her viral postgame video, Caitlin Clark did not address the officiating directly on X. Instead, the two-time WNBA All-Star replied to Colson's post:&quot;Careful you're gonna get fined!&quot;Odyssey Sims, who was signed to a rest-of-season contract on Sunday, knocked a basket with 13 seconds remaining that eventually sealed Indiana's one-point win against LA. While the Fever got the win, the players believed that there were calls that should've gone their way.The Fever (21-20) will next face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Friday. With three games remaining, they sit at the eighth and final playoff spot.