"She’s already an icon" - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell clarifies Caitlin Clark’s involvement in NFL event

Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams participated in an NFL panel this past weekend to share their perspectives on the growth of women’s sports. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference Tuesday that the league invited them and the rest of the panel in an attempt to understand the needed contributions to grow women's sports.

Ad

He called Clark "iconic" already with just one professional season under her belt. He emphasized how the NFL and its owners are looking to further invest in women's sports and how having transcendent athletes like Clark and Williams provides valuable perspective.

“We’re always looking for perspective,” Goodell said (per Indy Star). “We have owners that are investing in sports, particularly in women’s sports."

Ad

Trending

"(Clark's) already an icon at a very young age. She was sitting there with the GOAT, Serena, who understands, not just women’s sports, but she understands business. … I think both of their perspectives were really valuable for ownership to understand and really learn from them.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark and Williams were joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning during the panel, which was hosted by Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments.

"We all got a chance to ask questions and that's what we're here for," Goodell added. "We're here to learn. We're here to evaluate everything we do and try to figure out a way to do it better. I think hearing from those two in particular ...it really brought to light a lot of the things we're all thinking of as a league."

Ad

The NFL owners' meeting concluded Tuesday after a three-day event in Palm Beach, Florida. Topics included the growth of women’s sports, discussions about banning the “tush push” play, and potential changes to how the league will handle the chain crew for the upcoming season.

Clark, meanwhile, will return to training as she prepares for her second season with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark hoping to take next step in iconic career

The Indiana Fever have retooled this offseason in hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Last year, Clark and Aliyah Boston led the Fever back to the postseason for the first time since 2016, but they fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

Ad

Since the start of the offseason, Indiana has hired former WNBA Coach of the Year and Sun head coach Stephanie White to take over at the helm. The Fever also signed DeWanna Bonner, who spent the last five seasons in Connecticut, and added veterans Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham.

The reigning All-WNBA First Team selection and Rookie of the Year will begin her second season on May 17, when the Fever open against rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback