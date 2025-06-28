"She's out until August": Fever fans distraught as Caitlin Clark grimaces in pain because of groin injury during Fever-Wings 

Caitlin Clark had Indiana Fever fans worried about her courtside activity during Friday's contest against the Dallas Wings. Clark missed her seventh game of the season and second with a left groin injury. She made it to Dallas for one of the most anticipated games this year against Paige Bueckers and Co.

Ad

Clark was engaged throughout the contest despite not suiting up, cheering, and motivating her teammates. However, some fans were concerned after a video of Clark emerged online, sparking speculation about the extent of her injury. After a player hit a 3 for Indiana, Clark got up to celebrate, and her facial expression seemed as if she grimaced in pain.

Her left hand also reached the injured groin area briefly. Caitlin Clark was alright and got back to her seat shortly. Here's the clip:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indiana Fever's fanbase instantly spotted Caitlin Clark in discomfort online and dished out their reactions. Here are some of the comments:

ale @carefullylauren LINK yeah she's out until August 💔

Ad

😇 @ImNotChris06 LINK Yeah bruh. Sit out bruh. We’ll see you in mid July big dawg

Ad

correlation @nosyone4 LINK please don’t make any sudden movements stay home if you have to 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Ad

T-Huncholini-99 @Huncholini99 LINK Someone has blood on their hands she's cooked she's out for atleast another month

Ad

drafts @drafts95452567 LINK wait cc just sit down pls 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Ad

Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever overcome Paige Bueckers' heroics in massive win

The Indiana Fever got back to winning ways after handling business against the Dallas Wings without Caitlin Clark, improving to 3-4 in her absence and 8-8 on the season. Despite Paige Bueckers' explosive showing with 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks on 9 of 18 shots, the Fever won 94-86.

Ad

Indiana was off to a hot start, taking a 33-13 first-quarter lead. However, Bueckers willed the Wings back into it over the next two quarters, trimming the Fever's huge lead to two points with 6:20 left in the final frame. The Wings then took the lead behind JJ Quinerly's three points, two off a field goal and one from the free throw line, with Bueckers assisting the made basket.

Just as it seemed like the Fever were headed for another fourth-quarter collapse, Stephanie White's team got it together and scored a flurry of points once the Wings were truly back into the contest.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell handled the scoring without Caitlin Clark for the second straight game, tallying 32 points and seven assists on 11 of 17 shots, including four 3s. Aliyah Boston had 21 points, while Natasha Howard and Aari McDonald also scored in double digits.

McDonald started over Clark's proxy, Sydney Colson, in this contest, which was key to the Fever's excellent start. McDonald had 12 points to go with six assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More