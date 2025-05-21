"She’s such a baby": Fans react as Angel Reese blocks LeBron James fan seemingly for sharing post about Caitlin Clark

The WNBA’s opening week has been filled with headlines surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. While their on-court clash drew attention, it was Reese’s behavior on social media that also stirred buzz.

On Tuesday, LeBron James fan account @BronMuse on X (formerly Twitter) posted it had been blocked by Reese, apparently in response to a tweet highlighting Clark’s stat line of 27 points and 11 rebounds on 60% true shooting in a close loss to the Atlanta Dream, with the caption telling Reese to “take notes”:

Roughly an hour later, @BronMuse shared a screenshot showing it had been blocked by Reese, prompting a wave of fan reactions.

“No shot, she’s such a baby,” one said.

“She gets more blocks on X than in real life 🤣,” another joke

“Bruh😭😭 didn’t think she’d be looking through her mentions on here lol,” another said.

Other users chimed in:

“Sir I respect u for getting blocked by angel Reese it's a badge of honor at this point,” one said.

“But they say her mentality is the best part of her game🤣,” another said.

WNBA investigates alleged racist comments during Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese matchup

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese faced each other in their season opener on Saturday as the Indiana Fever dominated the Chicago Sky 93-58 on Saturday, with Clark recording a triple-double: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

However, the game sparked controversy after Clark was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for shoving Reese, prompting further discussion online. Allegations later surfaced that racist monkey noises were directed at Reese during the game.

In a statement released a day after the incident, the WNBA said it “strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” and said it is “aware of the allegations and (is) looking into the matter.”

The WNBPA voiced support for the league’s investigation in an official statement, saying:

“Under the WNBA's 'No Space for Hate' policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Both Clark and Reese downplayed the incident afterward. Reese called it a “basketball play” that officials “got right,” while Clark said she had no ill intent.

