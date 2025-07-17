"She's back being a loser?" - Fans explode after Sheryl Swoopes pinpoints issue with Caitlin Clark

Sheryl Swoopes has always been critical of Caitlin Clark and a certain part of her fan base ever since she arrived in the WNBA last year. Swoopes' recent comments about having issues with what Clark brings to the league led to many fans exploding on the Hall of Famer.

In a recent appearance on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, Swoopes discussed Robert Griffin III's issues with Angel Reese with host Josiah Johnson and former NBA players Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young and Brandon Jennings.

Of course, Clark's name was brought up, with the four-time WNBA champion bringing up the "nastiness" that comes with the Indiana Fever superstar. She did praise CC and her game, which she had nothing bad to say about.

"To me, Caitlin Clark right now, the best part of her game to me is her passing," Swoopes said. "Like her ability to see sh*t before everybody else sees it, she gets the 12:21 ball where it needs to be. I have zero hate for her. I appreciate her game. What I don't appreciate is all the ugly nastiness that comes with it, right?"

Because of that one line, a lot of Caitlin Clark's fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their distaste for Sheryl Swoopes. It's fair for Swoopes to say that some members of Clark's fan base are "nasty" toward other players, but not all of them.

Fans are also fair to be critical of Swoopes due to her history with Clark, though she had nothing but praise for the Indiana Fever superstar. Maybe she could have worded it better by saying that not all of her fans bring in the "nasty" in the WNBA.

Nevertheless, here are some of the comments directed at Swoopes.

Terpene Hunter @SwishaShock LINK She back being a loser?? Caitlin don’t even talk. Y’all just hate that girl bc she white and is in a one sided beef with Angel. Crazy.

meli @careym353 LINK I don’t appreciate all the ugly nastiness that comes with Sheryl Swoopes and the whole WNBA.

KdKira @KdKiraa LINK Girl, your personality is ugly and nasty too.

Stacey Smiricky @StaceySmiricky LINK Being a competitive person doesn’t make you ugly or nasty. Lift women up!

LeahRising @Leah_Rising LINK Sheryl Swoopes represents the bitter, biased old guard of the W—a nostalgic grandma figure whose contributions go unappreciated largely because of her flair for revisionist history and self-serving narratives. Oh yeah Reese will be the face of the league when W go totally broke.

Chakra @Chakra_Cha LINK I don’t appreciate all the ugly and nasty things you are saying about Catlin Clark. You are a straight-up hater who constantly makes these statements to gain views and discuss them because no one cares about your shows, similar to your achievements in the WNBA. 😂😂😂

Sheryl Swoopes explains her comments about Caitlin Clark

While some fans were quick to get back at Sheryl Swoopes for her comments on Caitlin Clark, it should be pointed out that it was just a short clip from the real discussion. Swoopes further explained her comments by saying that it's alright for every fan to have a favorite player.

However, it doesn't mean that they should hate a rival player or all the players they don't like.

"Everybody's going to have a favorite player," Swoopes said. "It doesn't mean that you like this player and you hate that player. You just happen to have a favorite player that you like. I want to see her do well."

From 12:08 onward.

Nevertheless, Swoopes set herself up after some of the things she said about Clark last season. The WNBA legend doesn't care about all of it, but she does want to see the current generation get better pay.

