"She's better than Steph Curry, LeBron James": Kids go wild after Caitlin Clark hands them backpacks, supplies in heartfelt gesture

Caitlin Clark brought smiles to hundreds of young faces on Monday with a heartfelt gesture that made the day unforgettable for 500 children. The Indiana Fever superstar returned to her hometown of Des Moines to take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest Caitlin Clark Foundation basketball court at McCombs Middle School.During the event, the two-time WNBA All-Star went above and beyond, personally handing out backpacks and school supplies to every child in attendance.The excitement among the kids was palpable, not just from meeting Clark, but from receiving gifts directly from the WNBA icon. Several children spoke to KCCI News afterward, expressing their admiration with unfiltered enthusiasm. A few even declared Clark better than NBA legends Steph Curry and LeBron James, capturing just how much she means to the next generation.&quot;Bro she’s better than Steph Curry,&quot; one kid said.&quot;I don’t even care if she can’t dunk bro she’s better than LeBron James,&quot; another kid said.&quot;I’m never washing my hand again. I fist bumped her. I’m never washing it,&quot; said another.The excitement among the children highlighted just how deeply Caitlin Clark is admired as her popularity continues to soar with each passing day. It wouldn’t be surprising if the backpacks they received from her on Monday become treasured keepsakes and their favorites for a long time to come.No timeline on Caitlin Clark's return to actionCaitlin Clark is currently sidelined with a right groin injury and there remains no clear timeline for her return to the court. The Indiana Fever superstar has already missed half of the team’s games this season and is expected to miss several more before making her comeback.Of the 26 games played so far, Clark has appeared in just 13. Despite her extended absence, the Fever have managed to maintain a strong 14-12 record, staying above .500 and holding their own without their star point guard.