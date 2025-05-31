"She’s not a Caitlin hater": Fans react as Angel Reese's $620,000 ex-teammate shares heartfelt moment with Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark shared a heartwarming moment with Angel Reese's former teammate Marina Mabrey on Friday. Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Clark was seen signing autographs for fans as she entered the arena. During that time, Mabrey, who appeared to be heading back to the locker room, paused to greet Clark.
In a video that quickly went viral, the two players exchanged a warm hug and engaged in a brief but cheerful conversation, both smiling as they shared the moment. Mabrey, who signed a three-year, $620,000 deal with the Chicago Sky before being traded midseason last year, appeared genuinely happy to reconnect with Clark.
The wholesome interaction sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans sharing candid responses and celebrating the mutual respect between the two WNBA stars.
A fan said:
Another fan said:
A fan said:
Another fan said:
A fan commented:
Another fan commented:
Marina Mabrey shines in Caitlin Clark's building
Marina Mabrey delivered a stellar performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as Caitlin Clark watched from the sidelines. Despite being listed as questionable leading up to the game and only cleared shortly before tip-off, Mabrey showed no signs of discomfort and lit up the court with an impressive offensive display.
Her all-around brilliance was instrumental in helping the Connecticut Sun snap their five-game losing streak. Mabrey finished with an outstanding stat line, recording 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. She shot an efficient 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line, going 2-for-2.
Meanwhile, the Fever clearly felt the absence of Clark’s offensive firepower and playmaking for the second consecutive game. Despite five players scoring in double figures, led by Aliyah Boston with 17 points, Indiana couldn’t get over the hump. The loss dropped the Fever to 2–4 on the season and pushed them down to ninth place in the league standings after six games.