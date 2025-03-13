"She's cocky for a good reason" - Cheryl Miller makes feelings known on coaching Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese at WNBA All-Star game

Cheryl Miller recalled her experience coaching Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two of the most polarizing WNBA players, in the 2024 All-Star game. Miller joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday's episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast and talked about the young stars.

"Best coaching job ever," Miller said.

Miller admitted that she could relate to Clark and all the things she endured during her rookie season.

"She brought some on herself a little bit, because she's cocky for a good reason," Miller said. "And I love that about her. But to watch the dynamics and the media, they had their narrative and I was pleased and to see the narrative wasn't the truth."

Miller also revealed how Clark and Reese acted while practicing together.

"Angel and her got along so well and watching them practice and, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, just get it,' and Caitlin is like, 'Just fly, just fly,'' Miller said. "And watching her pass. I didn't know how talented she was and how well she sees the game in a 3D version thinker. Defensively, a lot better than I thought and I gave her credit for it."

Miller coached Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA, with Clark and Reese excelling at what they do best. The Indiana Fever guard only scored four points but showed off her playmaking skills with 10 assists along with two steals. Reese recorded 12 points and grabbed 11 of the 38 rebounds of the team on July 20.

Cheryl Miller shot down rumors of animosity between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

This wasn't the first time Cheryl Miller denied that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were on bad terms. On "The Mark Jackson Show" on Sept. 7, Miller had positive things to say about the young WNBA stars, revealing that she saw two players with fierce competitive spirits and a huge desire to win.

Ever since they were in college, they were pitted against each other. They clashed several times in the NCAA tournament, with Reese winning the national title over Clark and taunting her.

They have shared their mutual respect and admiration for one another despite others' desire to create a rivalry. Their second season is expected to be better after they were the two best rookies in 2024.

