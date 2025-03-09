  • home icon
"She's creating a beast" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese receives post move masterclass from 2× WNBA champion at Unrivaled

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 09, 2025 22:24 GMT
WNBA: SEP 06 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to footage of Angel Reese learning post moves from a WNBA legend (Photo credits: GETTY)

The most glaring weakness during Angel Reese's rookie season in the WNBA was her finishing. While it was a cause for some concern, it wasn't the kind of thing to hit the panic button on. She's still young and has plenty of opportunity to improve on it as she matures as a player.

That learning process is well and truly underway, as a clip of Reese working on her post moves was posted on Instagram. Not only was Reese practicing her post moves, but she was also being mentored by three-time MVP Lisa Leslie, who won two WNBA championships in 2001 and 2002.

Several fans praised Leslie for putting in the time to work with Reese on her inside scoring.

"She's creating a beast! Let's go @angelreese be a spone and learn all you can from the (goat)," one fan commented.
Fans react to Lisa Leslie mentoring Angel Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
"I love thiss thank you Lisa for mentoring and coaching our sis," another fan said.
Fans react to Leslie mentoring Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
"Imagine getting coach by a legend like LL," a fan posted.
Fans react to Leslie mentoring Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
Meanwhile, several fans were hyped to see Reese's improvement.

"Lisa needs to be a developmental coach. The way she's helped Angel improve in such a short amount of time is wonderful," one fan chimed in.
Fans react to Leslie mentoring Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
"Angel's work ethic is unmatched. Keep working Angel because the improvement is showing and plus you were already good no matter what haters say," another fan commented.
Fans react to Leslie mentoring Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
"Year 2 is about to be crazy let's go Angel," a fan said.
Fans react to Leslie mentoring Reese (Photo credits: unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)
Aside from taking lessons from Leslie, Angel Reese has also likely picked up a few new tricks from playing in Unrivaled. Fans will see everything she has learned this offseason once the 2025 WNBA season tips off on May 16.

Lisa Leslie promised to work with Angel Reese on her inside scoring

For Angel Reese's fans who also listen to her podcast "Unapologetically Angel," seeing her work with Lisa Leslie is unsurprising. The three-time WNBA MVP promised to work with Reese on her inside scoring on the podcast.

That promise was given during the 23rd episode of the podcast, which was released on Feb. 13. Reese asked Leslie what advice she'd give her for her second WNBA season.

"The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups," Leslie said (Timestamp: 26:12). "We're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you."
During her rookie year for the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese made only 39.1% of all her shot attempts. That's 40.0% on all shots inside the arc and 18.8% on 3-pointers.

Leslie is a career 47.0% shooter. She made 48.3% of all her shots inside the arc, making her an ideal mentor for someone trying to get better at scoring inside.

