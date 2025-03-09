$575,000 star makes her feelings crystal clear on Angel Reese's basketball IQ and work ethic: "She's a sneaky facilitator"

Angel Reese continues to receive heartfelt praise from her peers following her standout performances in the ongoing Unrivaled in Miami. The latest to commend Reese was her Rose BC teammate, Brittney Sykes, who spoke candidly on Friday. Sykes, currently on a three-year, $575,000 contract with the Washington Mystics, praised the Chicago Sky superstar for her basketball IQ.

The Mystics guard shared high praise for Reese, acknowledging her growth and strong work ethic. Sykes also highlighted the former LSU standout’s impressive ability to read the game and contribute as a playmaker.

"Her patience...just her intentionality behind getting better. I haven't seen a rookie who wants to get better every single day...she's a sneaky facilitator...she has a pretty good IQ to make passes...it's pretty dope to see her age in basketball."

Brittney Sykes has had a front-row seat to Angel Reese's growth as the veteran star has not only been training alongside the Sky forward but also starting games with her. Together, the duo has played a pivotal role in Rose BC's successful push for the playoffs.

Rose BC coach shares on honest feelings on Angel Reese's work ethic

Angel Reese recently received heartfelt praise from her Rose BC coach Nola Henry who spoke candidly about Reese’s mindset. Henry highlighted Reese's relentless drive to excel in everything she does and her strong desire to continually improve by addressing her weaknesses.

"She's just a dawg. She just works, she's relentless," Henry said of Reese. "I'd say it's the mentality that she backs up by her effort. She refuses to be denied, she refuses to be stopped. If there's any weakness, she'll focus in on that."

Meanwhile, Reese once again validated the praise from her coach and peers by putting on a superb performance in Rose BC's 66-56 loss against the Lunar Owls on Friday. The young star dropped 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.

