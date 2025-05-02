"She's the culture" - WNBA fans react to 'Angel Reese' track reveal by rapper Rob49

Rapper Rob49 gave a snippet of his latest track titled "Angel Reese" during his live stream on Thursday. WNBA fans gave their thoughts on it with varying reactions on social media.

Ad

The preview of the song came as Reese and the Chicago Sky are in the middle of their preparations for the upcoming 2025 WNBA campaign, which tips off later this month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans picked up the preview of the track and shared varying takes on it.

"She is the culture," one highlighted the influence Reese is having beyond basketball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"IT GIRL OF THE CENTURY," another chimed in.

"This tough!!! She really is the ITGIRL!!!," one comment read.

"Ouu 🔥," another moved to highlight the song.

One fan meanwhile reacted with a GIF of "queen" Angel Reese."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"@Reese10Angel ☺️," a fan called the attention of the Sky All-Star forward.

Angel Reese has become one of the faces of the WNBA following an eventful rookie campaign last season. She was among the top first-year players who took the league by storm, finishing with solid double-double numbers of 13.6 points and league-high 13.1 rebounds..

Apart from basketball, Reese has also built her brand through her other passions like fashion as well as podcasting through Unapologetically Angel.

Ad

Chicago Sky coach wants Angel Reese's role to expand in sophomore year

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh wants Angel Reese's role in the team to expand in her sophomore year, particularly on offense.

Speaking to media earlier this week, Marsh, who was an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces, shared that he wants the All-Star forward to be more dynamic on offense:

Ad

"(We want her) Everywhere. There is no limit. I think that we want her to be dynamic. We want her to be able to score inside, we want to be able to create space for her to have more one-on-one finishes inside, and to not have to feel like she's got to play in a crowd."

Ad

The coach added:

"We want to put the ball in her hands on the perimeter and allow her to facilitate and create off of the dribble as well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her rookie campaign, Angel Reese did her damage mostly in the paint on a 39.1% shooting clip.

To further develop her game, Reese suited up for the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League. She was a key piece for Rose Basketball Club, helping them win the title while being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Reese is now looking to help the Sky in bouncing back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More