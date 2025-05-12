"She’s def getting waived again": Bulls legend's daughter Shyanne Sellers' gets brutal criticism from fans after WNBA debut 

Shyanne Sellers had her first taste of WNBA basketball as the Atlanta Dream fell to the Indiana Fever 81-76 to wrap up their preseason campaign on Saturday. It was Sellers’ first game on a WNBA court after being drafted and waived by the Golden State Valkyries in the past week.

Sellers, who is the daughter of former Chicago Bulls player Brad Sellers, had a disappointing debut, playing 10 minutes in the game and having zero points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field. She also failed to log any rebounds or assists in the game. The only positive statistic was a steal, as she also had two turnovers in the game.

Her poor showing caused criticism towards her from fans who speculated that she may be waived again ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season.

“shyanne sellers fumbled so bad today she’s def getting waived again,” one fan said.

“wbb has truly been infiltrated by stan twitter and not people with basketball brains because icb there was #actual outrage when shyanne sellers was waived,” another fan wrote.

“Natalie Nakase didn’t want to say Shyanne Sellers was getting cooked in practices,” one fan wrote.

Other fans roasted Sellers for her bad performance, saying that she should be relegated to other leagues outside of the WNBA.

“send her to the G-League aka (China-Europe-Mexico-Australia-Turkey),” said a fan.

“I never thought she belonged in the same sentence even with Lucy Olsen,” another fan wrote, referring to the 23rd pick of the Washington Mystics.

“wnba fans were rioting when shyanne sellers got waived but she’s literally dogs**t,” she said.

One fan also posted a quote card meme, which implied that Sellers should be preparing to play for another league and not in the WNBA.

Sellers was picked 17th by the Valkyries in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft. The 22-year-old guard came off a successful career with Maryland, where she was named First Team All-Big 10 three times.

The Dream signed Sellers after she was cut by the Valkyries last week. It remains to be seen if she will make it to the roster for the regular season.

Shynne Sellers thanks God for Dream signing

The Atlanta Dream quickly picked up Shynne Sellers from the waivers list, giving her another shot to make a team this season.

Sellers then expressed her reaction to the signing, reposting the Dream’s social media welcoming her to the team before writing a four-word caption.

“God is GREAT!!! #TheAtlantaTerps,” she said.

The Dream will make their regular-season debut on May 16 against the Washington Mystics. However, it is uncertain if Seller would crack the rotation, following her preseason debut.

