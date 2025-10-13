  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:41 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
"She’s definitely going to be at the wedding": Fans react to Caitlin Clark's heartfelt moment with Taylor Swift in VIP suite during Chiefs game. [photo: Getty]

In January 2025, Taylor Swift brought WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Houston Texans. Taylor and Clark, who have reportedly become close friends, cheered for the Grammy Award-winning artist’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs. Clark said after the game that she had a blast, opening the door for another Swift-Taylor appearance.

On Sunday, the two were back in the same venue in the Chiefs’ highly anticipated showdown against the Detroit Lions. Like in her previous visit, the Indiana Fever point guard sat in a VIP suite with Swift and some members of the Kelce family.

Fans reacted to Clark accepting another Swift invitation to watch the Chiefs:

"Yup she’s definitely going to be at the wedding."
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

In Caitlin Clark’s January visit to the Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, the Chiefs beat the Texans 23-14. Travis Kelce hauled a pass in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to seal the win. The star tight end completed his ninth-career 100-yard game in the postseason, an NFL record.

The Chiefs are stuttering out of the gates this season with a 2-3 record. Clark and Swift are hoping they could be the Chiefs’ good luck charms against the 4-1 Detroit Lions.

Caitlin Clark will sit out her second straight season of Unrivaled

Caitlin Clark opted to sit out the 2025 inaugural season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Clark wanted to rest after a brutal 2024 season and to work on her game away from the limelight.

For the 2026 season, Clark chose to stay out of competition again despite Unrivaled’s reported “full-court press” to get her commitment. During her Fever exit interview early this month, she laid out her offseason plan:

“There's some USA Basketball stuff I need to get ready for, and I need to be able to find some runs and some ways to play 5-on-5 just so I can get that feel back. But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy.”

Team USA, already qualified to participate in the 2026 women’s FIBA World Cup in Germany, will hold tryouts and a training camp prior to the competition. Clark plans to participate once she’s healthy enough to play basketball again.

After just 13 games in 2025, Caitlin Clark wants to be extra cautious, forcing her to sit out Unrivaled, which will start in January.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

