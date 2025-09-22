"She's defying gravity": Fever fans ridicule A'ja Wilson's alleged flopping after Aliyah Boston rocks her with bully-ball tactics

Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson's matchup during the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA playoffs semis Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces was one of the highlights. Boston did a phenomenal job against the newly crowned four-time MVP, limiting her to 16 points and 13 rebounds on 6 of 22 shots. Meanwhile, Boston had six points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 3 of 9 shooting. Both gave each other a hard time in the post, especially with their physicality. Boston, in particular, used her strength to get the better of Wilson on a few occasions. That included a bully ball move under the rim as Boston posted up her fellow Gamecock alum. Wilson did well to fend off the shoulder bumps before Boston raised her arm and inadvertently elbowed the Aces star in the chest. Wilson lost her balance on that move, crashing into her teammates, who saved her from a fall.The refs called the whistle on that play, which Aliyah Boston disagreed about. At the same time, many Fever fans felt that A'ja Wilson sold the contact to draw the offensive foul. Here's the clip:Here's how the fans reacted:correlation @nosyone4LINKngl this lowkey impressive flopping shes defying gravitySharon Dell @ShowandDellLINK@nosyone4 At 6'5&quot; she has a lot of length to work the Gumby bend.4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINK@ShowCaseShabazz That's nothing compared to all the bully ball that A'ja did this whole game 😂😂Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@ShowCaseShabazz A’ja need to get in that weight room, clean bully ball 🙂‍↕️. @Bricheese32LINK@ShowCaseShabazz Bully ball is all good til someone does it to the whistleAuntyJay @Jaydee811LINK@ShowCaseShabazz It's a physical league MVP needs to get her weight upAliyah Boston reveals master plan to stop A'ja Wilson as Fever steal Game 1The Fever shocked the rest of the WNBA after taking a 1-0 lead following Sunday's 89-73 Game 1 win. Kelsey Mitchell's blockbuster 34-point game was one of the swing factors, but that wasn't all. The Fever holding A'ja Wilson to only 16 points and forcing 16 missed field goals was also key.All-Star Aliyah Boston, the primary defender on Wilson, revealed the Fever's plan after the win, saying (via SportsCenter):&quot;Honestly, just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit, because obviously, A'ja is a pretty great player. So for me, just trying to make sure my presence is felt.&quot;Coming into the series, A'ja Wilson was on a tear through the last 16 regular-season and three playoff games. Against the Storm in the first round, Wilson averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, tallying a 38-point night in Game 3.The Fever needed an off night from her, and that's what they managed with their pesky defensive schemes.