"She's a disgruntled player" - Sophie Cunningham's mom Paula Cunningham bluntly dubs Connecticut Sun's Bria Hartley 'mean' for injuring Fever star

On Sunday, Sophie Cunningham sustained an apparent knee injury in the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun. The injury happened after Connecticut’s Bria Hartley, who was passing from underneath the basket, fell and collided with Cunningham’s knee.After seeing the 29-year-old forward exit the game in the first half, Cunningham’s mother, Paula, went on social media to give Hartley a piece of her mind.&quot;Harley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she's plain mean and plays out of control,&quot; Paula posted on X.The post has since been deleted, but the Fever can’t just erase the repercussions of Cunningham’s injury.If Cunningham ends up missing multiple games, she will be the latest in a growing list of Fever players sidelined by injuries. The team’s franchise player, Caitlin Clark (groin), headlines the list, along with Sydney Colson (ACL) and Aari McDonald (foot).To address these injury woes, the Fever have signed several players in recent weeks. They include Chloe Bibby, who was given a rest-of-season contract earlier this year, along with Odyssey Sims and Kyra Lambert.In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Beyond the numbers, the six-year pro has brought defense and hustle to an Indiana squad that currently holds the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.To the Fever's credit, they have maintained an above-.500 record despite the injuries. But once the postseason begins, the time missed by players like Cunningham could impact their title hopes.&quot;Kelsey freakin Mitchell&quot;: Sophie Cunningham gets hyped over Fever teammate's performance in OT win vs SunThough the knee injury kept Cunningham out of the game, she continued to extend her support to the Fever from afar. As Indiana was overcoming Connecticut in overtime of Sunday’s matchup, Cunningham gave an emphatic shoutout to her teammate Kelsey Mitchell on X.&quot;KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL,&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKKELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL.After scoring just four points in the first half, Mitchell erupted for 34 points to seal the Fever’s 99-93 overtime victory over Connecticut. The All-Star guard’s 38-point outburst, which tied her career high, included 10 points in the extra period to help the Fever seize control.