"She's done a great job in the weight room" - Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White shares honest feelings on her stunning offseason transformation

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared her thoughts on the transformation of reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Ad

A recent photo of Clark's offseason transformation was included in an article released on Monday by MARCA, a Spanish daily newspaper. In the blurry image, Clark was at the annual NFL league meeting with tennis legend Serena Williams. Clark was wearing a red bodysuit that showed her toned arms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Feb. 18, White shared with The Athletic's Richard Deitsch her thoughts about her superstar getting stronger in preparation for her sophomore season in the WNBA:

"She is stronger, first and foremost," White said. "She figured out right away, 'I need to get stronger, I can't get knocked around as much.' She's done a great job in the weight room, working on balance, strength and control. The next step is efficiency – fewer turnovers, better shooting percentages."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan account shared MARCA's article on X:

"Her new arms mean she will not be knocked off the ball as easily as she was in her debut season, and it also means she can release the basketball even faster when she passes to a teammate, or goes for a snap 3-pointer."

White took over the helm at Indiana on Nov. 1. She previously served as an assistant with the franchise from 2011 until 2014 and as head coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. She brought the Fever to the WNBA finals in her first season as coach.

Ad

After a stint at Vanderbilt and a short hiatus, she returned to the league in 2023 as coach of the Connecticut Sun, winning WNBA Coach of the Year. She parted ways with Connecticut following the 2024 season.

Caitlin Clark's coach, Stephanie White, reveals issues they addressed this offseason that made them contenders

The Indiana Fever surrounded its star, Caitlin Clark, with firepower and experience this offseason.

Ad

Fever coach Stephanie White revealed to Mike Lindsley's "Off the Charts" on Feb. 24 that the front office addressed a couple of glaring holes last season.

"We addressed some issues that we needed to address," White said (Timestamp: 9:55). "Certainly, getting some veteran players who have championship experience and leadership experience that can plug some holes for us where we needed it.

Ad

"We got to surround our 'Big Three,' of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, and we got to surround them with great veteran players that compliment them. I think we've done that.

"The second thing and I thought this was going to take another year to be able to do, but we've really developed our quality depth. Oftentimes, if you're trying to address two issues in free agency or two issues in an offseason, you only get one right.

Ad

"That was free agency and depth for us, and we are fortunate to be able to do both, so I think it puts us in a position to compete."

Ad

The Fever added three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and two-time champion DeWanna Bonner to bolster their frontcourt and added veteran experience to the starting lineup.

The team also retooled its depth with the addition of two-time champion Sydney Colson and sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham. Other players joining the team are Brianna Turner and Jaelyn Brown.

All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark and Co. as they intend to compete for the championship in the upcoming WNBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas