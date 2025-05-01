"She's been in my ear this entire time": Fever rookie Bree Hall gets candid on her special bond with Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever rookie Bree Hall, drafted at No. 20 this year, is gearing up for her debut WNBA season. With training camp up and running, the former South Carolina star spoke about teammate Aliyah Boston.

"She's been very, very helpful," Hall said on Wednesday, via USA Today's Meghan L. Hall. "She's been in my ear this entire time."

Hall and Boston were teammates with the Gamecocks. Boston tweeted her excitement after Hall was drafted by the Fever.

"BIG BREEZY REUNION," Boston wrote on April 14.

Hall became the second South Carolina player drafted, after the Atlanta Dream picked Te-Hina Paopao at No. 18. Sania Feagin was then selected at No. 21 by the LA Sparks.

Playing alongside Boston, they won a national championship in 2022. Hall left South Carolina with two national titles, four Final Four appearances and three SEC Tournament championships.

She joins the WNBA after earning a reputation as an elite college defender. Hall was given the nickname "Big Shot Breezy" after she knocked down clutch 3-pointers in big games, including the win over LSU on Jan. 25, 2024.

Bree Hall receives clear message from coach Dawn Staley

Bree Hall, shortly after being drafted by the Indiana Fever, received a message from her college coach, Dawn Staley.

Bree Hall #23 of the South Carolina Gamecocks takes a photo with head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Let's gooooooo @breezyhall!!. Always ready! Always steady! Listen to your vets. It's a safe bets. Ya dig!" Staley tweeted on Friday.

Last season, Hall averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 39 games. She will team up with Caitlin Clark, who is hoping to make significant strides after a successful 2024 season that ended in the hands of the Connecticut Sun in the playoff first round.

Indiana has two preseason games: against the Washington Mystics on Saturday and versus the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The Fever's regular season tips off on May 17 when they face the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

