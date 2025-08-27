"She's a genius": Sophie Cunningham keeps Caitlin Clark's fan base's beef with Cheryl Reeve aside in true confession

Caitlin Clark's fan base's distaste for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is well-documented, but it didn't stop Fever guard Sophie Cunningham from praising her. After the Fever lost consecutive games to the league-best Lynx on Friday and Sunday, Cunningham gave credit to Reeve for her "genius" basketball mind, despite the opinions people may have against her.

Clark's fans, in particular, have been unhappy with Reeve for her past comments on the league giving attention to the Fever superstar. Moreover, Clark's snub from the 2024 USA Women's Olympics team, also coached by Reeve, was another reason why she's scrutinized by the fan base.

Here's what Cunningham said in Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something":

"I know people have opinions about Cheryl ... but dude, she's a genius when it comes to freaking being head coach. ... Everything. Like, how they have stacked the team and like, it's a little bit old school, but that's my type of vibe I think.

"Like, they run a motion offense. Everyone on the floor can shoot, everyone cuts, everyone passes the ball and like the ball movement that they have is ridiculous."

The Lynx are the only team with fewer than 10 losses, currently sitting at seven. They clinched a playoff spot on Aug. 12. Until Monday, they were the only team to clinch a playoff spot, before A'ja Wilson's Aces joined them following a 79-74 win.

Chery Reeve, a four-time WNBA Coach of the Year, has led her team to the No. 1 spot on offense and defense with 110.0 and 97.1 ratings, respectively.

