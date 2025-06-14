“She’s going to blow up”: Howard Megdal sets realistic ceiling for Caitlin Clark amid return from injury

WNBA journalist Howard Megdal set a realistic ceiling for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark amid her return from injury. The guard has been out of action after sustaining a quadriceps injury, with her last appearance coming against the New York Liberty in May. Despite missing five games, Megdal believes Clark will come back stronger.

In an exclusive interview, Megdal sat down with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, explaining how Clark would be unstoppable if healthy.

"As long as she’s healthy, she’s going to blow up," he said.

The author of "Rare Gems: How Four Generations of Women Paved the Way For the WNBA" expanded on how Caitlin Clark's introduction to the WNBA was one of the "hardest" in league history.

"I talked about this a little bit in the book. She gets to the pros, and they have 11 games in the first 20 days. That was the hardest WNBA schedule by sheer coincidence," Megdal said. "In those first 11 games, she was at or above comparable levels of production to Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird ... Then she grew exponentially."

He then set a realistic ceiling for the Fever star as she looks to win her first WNBA title during a competitive period within the league.

"There is no limit on this beyond the imagination of what someone is capable of doing," Megdal said. "The only ceiling that she’s going to have is that this is a really, really hard league to win in, and the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are sitting right there and are not going anywhere."

Howard Megdal's comments on Caitlin Clark come amid her return from injury. She is set to feature in Indiana's game against the New York Liberty on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers' luck with Caitlin Clark runs out as the Thunder clinch Game 4 in the NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers' record of winning all their playoff games with Caitlin Clark in attendance ran out on Friday, after the Thunder beat them at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4. Indiana had won all eight games as Clark watched on. However, this wasn't the case last night, as the OKC Thunder took home a 111-104 win.

Clark's last appearance was in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which the Pacers won 116-107. The Pacers will now travel to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma for Game 5 on Monday, with the series tied at 2-2.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



