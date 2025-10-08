"She's going to the wedding for sure": Fans react as Travis Kelce shows major love for Caitlin Clark with wholesome fashion gesture 

During the 2024-25 NFL season, Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift made headlines as the two became friends. In addition to Clark attending one of Swift's shows, the WNBA star also attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift, catching the attention of fans.Clark's friendship with Swift led to the Indiana Fever guard appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast earlier this year, and from the looks of things, the Chiefs TE is a big Caitlin Clark supporter.On the latest episode of his podcast, Kelce was seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring Clark's logo, catching the attention of fans.In response, WNBA fans and Taylor Swift fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts.Melissa🌻 @MsmelissaireneLINK@nosyone4 She going to the wedding for sure 😭😂GPinTN @GPinTN1LINK@nosyone4 So my uneducated guess is CC and Connor will get an invite to their wedding...michellle_cs13❤️‍🔥 @michellle_cs13LINK@nosyone4 How much do you want to bet CC got a Taylor swag friend box?!Others also shared their reactions in response to the NFL star wearing a hoodie that appeared to feature Clark's logo, with some skeptical, and others under the assumption that Kelce was gifted the hoodie:Dutch @Onedutch69LINK@nosyone4 I swore I saw Taylor Swift were in CC logo necklace the other day, but when I zoomed in, it was a ChanelBrandy L @l_l647113BrandyLINK@nosyone4 Free for him and probably $150 for the fans.IowaGyrl65 @RHed65437777682LINK@nosyone4 Pretty sure the marketing company sent him merch.So far there has been no word on when the two will get married, however, Jason Kelce did ask his brother about the situation this week during Monday Night Countdown.In response, Travis played coy, sharing no details.According to People.com, the couple plan to keep the wedding private rather than turning it into a public spectacle.Caitlin Clark is being used as a pawn in other people's games says Fever coachWhile Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the entirety of the WNBA playoffs, the 2024 Rookie of the Year has been in headlines as of late.During her exit interview with members of the press, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier name-dropped Clark while taking aim at commissioner Cathy Engelbert.According to Collier, Engelbert stated that Clark and other stars should be grateful for the braodcasting deal she negotiatied.While Engelbert shot down the claims, pushing back on the narrative that she insulted Clark, the response did little to quell the criticism she's faced.On the heels of the back-and-forth between Collier and Engelbert, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White explained to members of the press that Clark is being used as a pawn in other people's games.During an appearance on Query &amp; Company on local Indianapolis radio she stated:“I hate it all for Caitlin. You know, I feel like, she’s a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game who is a pawn in a lot of other people’s games, and a lot of other people’s narratives, and I hate that for her.”With no CBA in place, the league could be headed for a lockout.