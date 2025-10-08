  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "She's going to the wedding for sure": Fans react as Travis Kelce shows major love for Caitlin Clark with wholesome fashion gesture 

"She's going to the wedding for sure": Fans react as Travis Kelce shows major love for Caitlin Clark with wholesome fashion gesture 

By Evan Bell
Published Oct 08, 2025 21:23 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
WNBA fans react to Travis Kelce wearing a Catilin Clark hoodie (Image credit: Imagn)

During the 2024-25 NFL season, Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift made headlines as the two became friends. In addition to Clark attending one of Swift's shows, the WNBA star also attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift, catching the attention of fans.

Ad

Clark's friendship with Swift led to the Indiana Fever guard appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast earlier this year, and from the looks of things, the Chiefs TE is a big Caitlin Clark supporter.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Kelce was seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring Clark's logo, catching the attention of fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, WNBA fans and Taylor Swift fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their reactions in response to the NFL star wearing a hoodie that appeared to feature Clark's logo, with some skeptical, and others under the assumption that Kelce was gifted the hoodie:

Ad
Ad
Ad

So far there has been no word on when the two will get married, however, Jason Kelce did ask his brother about the situation this week during Monday Night Countdown.

In response, Travis played coy, sharing no details.

According to People.com, the couple plan to keep the wedding private rather than turning it into a public spectacle.

Caitlin Clark is being used as a pawn in other people's games says Fever coach

While Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the entirety of the WNBA playoffs, the 2024 Rookie of the Year has been in headlines as of late.

Ad

During her exit interview with members of the press, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier name-dropped Clark while taking aim at commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

According to Collier, Engelbert stated that Clark and other stars should be grateful for the braodcasting deal she negotiatied.

While Engelbert shot down the claims, pushing back on the narrative that she insulted Clark, the response did little to quell the criticism she's faced.

On the heels of the back-and-forth between Collier and Engelbert, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White explained to members of the press that Clark is being used as a pawn in other people's games.

Ad

During an appearance on Query & Company on local Indianapolis radio she stated:

“I hate it all for Caitlin. You know, I feel like, she’s a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game who is a pawn in a lot of other people’s games, and a lot of other people’s narratives, and I hate that for her.”

With no CBA in place, the league could be headed for a lockout.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications