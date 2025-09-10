  • home icon
  • "She's a great coach" - Mystics $247,688 rookie guard lauds Caitlin Clark’s supposed alternative role off Fever bench amid injury issues

"She's a great coach" - Mystics $247,688 rookie guard lauds Caitlin Clark’s supposed alternative role off Fever bench amid injury issues

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 10, 2025 00:32 GMT
WNBA: All Star Game-Team Collier at Team Clark - Source: Imagn
"She's a great coach" - Mystics $247,688 rookie guard lauds Caitlin Clark’s supposed alternative role off Fever bench amid injury issues (Image source: Imagn)

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron praised Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's coaching abilities during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

Citron, who is on a three-year, $247,688 rookie-scale contract, per Spotrac, was part of the All-Star team captained by Clark. The second-year star did not play during the All-Star game on July 19, but was active on the sidelines as a coach.

Before Washington took on the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Citron was asked about Clark's coaching. Citron's remarks, which were reposted on X by a fan, were originally shared by user Sluggahjells3 on TikTok.

"It was good, yeah," Citron said. "I think she’s a great coach, you know, she was just telling us to shoot a lot of threes, which i like. So yeah, great coach."
Team Clark lost 151-131 to Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

The Mystics selected Citron with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. In 43 games this season, she is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 47.2% shooting, including 44.3% from 3-point range. Citron is among the contenders for this year's Rookie of the Year award, alongside Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.

While on the sidelines amid her several injuries this season, Caitlin Clark has helped Indiana's coaching staff. Fever coach Stephanie White previously said that this opportunity will give Clark a new perspective on the game.

Caitlin Clark’s Fever clinches a playoff berth Sunday vs. Washington

With a 94-65 win over Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics on Sunday in Baltimore, Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff berth. After a seven-year playoff drought, Indiana is in the playoffs for the second straight season.

Entering Tuesday, the Fever's final seeding is still in play. They can finish either as the seventh or sixth seed. If they win on Tuesday against the league-best Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries lose their final two games, Indiana will be No. 6. In any other situation, the Fever will be No. 7.

Many fans and pundits have praised Indiana's resilience in a season marred by five season-ending injuries. Most notably, Caitlin Clark has been limited to just 13 games.

The WNBA playoffs will begin on Sept. 14. Indiana will face either the Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces or Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-three first-round series.

