"She's a grifter with no credibility": Fans slam reporter for suggesting DeWanna Bonner fled Fever due to Caitlin Clark's 'white hot' spotlight

One of the biggest WNBA headlines this past week was DeWanna Bonner's departure from the Indiana Fever. Many words have been said about her exit, but one reporter has drawn the ire of fans with her take related to Caitlin Clark.

Appearing this past Friday on an LA-based ESPN radio show, Christine Brennan of USA Today claimed that the attention drawn by Clark played a role in Bonner parting ways with the Fever.

"In talking to a source or two, it appears that Bonner was unable to, in some way, shape, or form, just deal with that spotlight, which is white hot," Brennan said on the radio show. "[Bonner] couldn't handle it, or didn't want it, or was getting to her."

These quotes from Brennan made the rounds on Reddit, where fans posted their reactions.

"Christine Brennan is not a legitimate source of WNBA news, she is a grifter with no credibility in the sport," one fan said.

"She sees every other player in the league as a supporting character in The Caitlin Story, instead of as an actual human being with agency and their own story to tell. It’s gross," another fan commented.

"Come on," another fan responded.

"Bulls**t," another fan reacted.

"Was Brennan’s journalistic style always like this? It seems like once all the Clark/Reese stuff started I noticed she was in the thick of it trying to garner clout," another fan observed.

"I can see why CC doesn’t want to associate with this lady! She speaks bs everytime she opens her mouth," another fan stated.

A number of fans have called attention to the fact that Brennan has written a biography on Clark without conducting a single sit-down interview with the Fever star. The biography, which is entitled “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports,” is set to hit stores in July.

Even before her book comes out, Brennan has already drawn a strong reaction from fans online because of how she has related the Clark phenomenon to Bonner's exit from the Fever.

"The crowd kind of shocked me a little bit": Reporter quotes DeWanna Bonner on reaction to first Fever home game

On the same day that Bonner was waived by the Fever, Brennan tweeted a quote that the WNBA veteran allegedly said early on in the season.

"A thought: After her first home game w/the Fever May 17, DeWanna Bonner, 37, said: 'The crowd kind of shocked me a little bit. This is my first time playing in this kind of environment.' It’s true. The interest in Caitlin Clark’s team is like that of a men’s major-league team," Brennan posted on X.

This Tweet from Brennan only amplifies the buzz surrounding Bonner's short-lived stint in Indiana.

