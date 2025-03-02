"She's their GWH": Fans react as Caitlin Clark’s Fever resale tickets outpacing NBA’s by massive margin

The WNBA season is almost upon us as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have announced their first preseason game of the 2025 season. Clark’s first game since Sep.19, 2024, has fans excited. During her last game, Clark played limited minutes in a loss to the Washington Mystics. The starting price for resale tickets to her first preseason game is €475.

In comparison, the average starting price of a resale ticket for regular-season games in the 2024/25 NBA season is €242, as per DW Sports in a post on X.

The staggering difference in these prices drew some interesting reactions from fans:

“The difference is white people are still in the majority of the country. White people still control the wealth. Clark's fans are 98% white. She's their GWH. Jack Johnson 2.0. they'll spend whatever to get her to the top just to fail in the big show. She chokes,” one fan said.

“Yes 'cause she's the 1st transcendent white american basketball superstar since Larry Bird,” another fan said.

Along with being called the Great White Hope, Clark was also compared to legends like Stephen Curry and LeBron James:

“What metric are you using. She has the largest diverse fanbase in basketball. Comparable to only LeBron and Steph,” one fan said.

“Caitlin Clark is the face of basketball,” another opined.

“Yet she is only paid $75k per year, compared to their millions,” another fan said.

Multiple WNBA games featuring Caitlin Clark have been shifted to bigger arenas

Following the announcement of the 2025 WNBA season’s schedule, a few games featuring Clark have shifted to larger venues. First, the Washington Mystics announced they will relocate multiple games for the upcoming season. Their two home fixtures against the Indiana Fever on May 28 and Sep. 7 will now be held at the CFG Bank Arena.

Furthermore, the Mystics' game against the Chicago Sky, scheduled for July 8, has also been moved and will now be held at EagleBank Arena. The Chicago Sky are also moving two home games against the Indiana Fever to the United Center, a stadium that can hold up to 20,000 fans.

This move could pay off, as games featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese tend to draw in the masses. The arrival of Clark and Reese helped the WNBA reach new heights during the 2024 season. It’ll be interesting to see what they have in store for us this year.

