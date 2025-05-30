"She's just taken over the country": Wayne Gretzky gives Caitlin Clark a glowing assessment amid unprecedented stardom

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky recently heaped high praise on Caitlin Clark amid her increasing popularity in women's basketball. Gretzky appeared as a special guest on an episode of the "New Heights" show hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday.
During their conversation, the ice hockey legend spoke about Clark's impact on basketball as well as on upcoming female players. Gretzky said:
"We just sit back as fans and go, you know, this is wonderful. This is great. We get to watch. We have bleacher seats here, and we get to adore these athletes. Look at Caitlin Clark, how she's just taken over the country, and for that matter, maybe the world."
"And how she's encouraged so many young girls now to participate in sports, whether it's basketball or soccer, or volleyball."
Wayne Gretzky played 20 seasons in the NHL, winning four Stanley Cups before retiring in April 1999. But despite being from a different sport than basketball, he has nothing but a glowing assessment for the WNBA star.
Caitlin Clark is currently sidelined with a left quadriceps injury after starting the season strong. She averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists in her first four games while leading the Indiana Fever to two wins in four before the unfortunate setback.
Indiana Fever coach revealed how Caitlin Clark's injury would chart a new direction for the team
After Clark's injury was diagnosed after their game against the Liberty, Fever head coach Stephanie White gave insight into how the team will cope without her. Speaking to reporters at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, she revealed her plans to form a new playing identity.
"It's a great opportunity for our team to find an identity," White said. "It's a great opportunity for our team to play in a different way. But I also think it's a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch from the sidelines and to grow in almost like a coaching kind of mindset. And see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing in practice, to see it develop in live action."
Nonetheless, the Indiana Fever will need to quickly find a way to move up the standings in Clark's absence. They are currently 2-3 after five games this season and will be hoping to improve when they play the Connecticut Sun on Friday.