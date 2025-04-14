"She's leaving me today": Indiana Fever's DeWanna Bonner posts poignant selfie with fiancée Alyssa Thomas ahead of WNBA season 

DeWanna Bonner lamented her fiancée and fellow WNBA star, Alyssa Thomas, leaving her ahead of the new season. The couple spent some quality time together this offseason, but that chapter has sadly come to an end.

On Monday, Bonner shared a selfie with Thomas on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"She's leaving me today y'all!!"

DeWanna Bonner's IG story (Credits: @dewannabonner/Instagram)

Both players left the Connecticut Sun this year for their new teams. Bonner joined the Indiana Fever in February after spending the past five seasons with the Connecticut franchise.

On the other hand, Alyssa Thomas also teamed up with the Phoenix Mercury in February after eleven seasons with the Sun.

As a result, the couple will be competing in the WNBA next season with different teams for the first time since 2020, when they became teammates with the Sun. Bonner and Thomas also reportedly started their relationship that year before going public in 2021. Subsequently, they got engaged in July 2023 after Bonner proposed.

It will certainly be interesting to see how they play against each other when the Fever matches up with the Mercury.

Alyssa Thomas revealed her reasons for joining Phoenix Mercury

Earlier this year, the Phoenix Mercury acquired Alyssa Thomas as part of a four-team trade with Connecticut, Dallas, and the Indiana Fever. During her introductory press conference, Thomas opened up on her reasons for joining the Mercury.

"I’m super excited to be here with this group," she said. "We all come from different backgrounds, different winning backgrounds, and now we get a chance to be together and accomplish something different.

"It’s time to get back to playoffs, and I’m still chasing the championship, so just excited to be a part of this group."

Thomas is a five-time WNBA All-Star and a six-time All-Defensive Team selection. With the Mercury bringing in experienced veterans like Satou Sabally and Kalani Brown, her ambition of clinching a championship could become a reality next season. Especially as she, Sabally, and Kahleah Copper will now form a 'Big Three' core at the franchise.

As the 2025 season inches closer, Thomas will look to ensure that her distance from Bonner doesn't affect her routine that much.

