"She's very much Taylor Swift 2.0": Caitlin Clark's coach makes her feelings known on Fever star managing her superstardom

Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise in women's sports and American culture over the past few years has been astonishing. During her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she drew record crowds and became the leading reason the WNBA enjoyed its most-viewed season (2024). Her new coach believes that Clark's popularity will continue to grow, rivaling America's biggest stars.

Ad

Stephanie White, the head coach of the Indiana Fever, has observed Caitlin Clark navigate her newfound superstardom during her inaugural WNBA season. White is impressed by Clark's maturity and awareness of the attention she attracts, both on and off the court. She even suggested that Clark has the potential to achieve remarkable fame beyond just being an athlete.

In an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, White spoke about Clark's rise to fame over the last few years.

Ad

Trending

"She understands the big picture," said White about Clark's mindset when it comes to her popularity. "She tries to live her life in a very authentic way. But she's very much Taylor Swift 2.0."

Ad

White went on to say that she isn't worried about Caitlin Clark struggling with the pressure that so much outside attention can bring to a player and is confident that Clark can navigate through it cleanly. At the end of the day, Clark's primary focus has been competing and preparing for the beginning of the 2025 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark has been noticeably absent from a few different offseason events that the NBA and WNBA have put separately, including turning down an appearance at the NBA's three-point challenge on All-Star Weekend and a spot in Unrivaled, a 3v3 league developed by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that features the biggest names in the sport.

Ad

Caitlin Clark may be focused on winning, but does she have the team around her to do it?

Caitlin Clark appears to be preparing for her sophomore season in the WNBA. This postseason, the Indiana Fever has been working to ensure she has the team around her to do it. The Fever have been busy in free agency and on the trade market, improving their roster before the 2025 season.

The Fever's offseason additions include signing Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson as free agents. The team also traded for Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever also signed Brianna Turner on Tuesday morning, adding another proven player to a roster they hope can make a deep playoff run led by their superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback