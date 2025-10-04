  • home icon
  "She's a pawn in a lot of other people's games" - Stephanie White doesn't hold back on Caitlin Clark being linked to controversial CBA standoff

"She's a pawn in a lot of other people's games" - Stephanie White doesn't hold back on Caitlin Clark being linked to controversial CBA standoff

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:35 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

On many levels, Caitlin Clark is the one of the most influential athletes in the world today. Well aware of this, her head coach has delivered a scathing message towards those who appear to be using Clark's fame for their personal gain.

Appearing on the radio program "Query & Company," Fever head coach Stephanie White got candid on Clark's involvement in the ongoing CBA negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union.

"I hate it all for Caitlin," White said on the radio show. "She's a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game, who is a pawn in a lot of people's games and narratives. I hate that for her."
White, who got to coach Clark for the first time in the 2025 season, went on to recall her own experiences with CBA talks.

"I was part of the very first collective bargaining agreement of the WNBA, where we wanted insurance all year long," the Fever head coach shared. "Now, [the league] is growing and players do deserve more. And leadership needs to reflect where we are as a league."
The standoff between the league and the union was highlighted when Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier delivered a verbal tirade against WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert earlier this week. In her exit interview, Collier quoted Engelbert as saying that Clark should be "grateful" for the WNBA's assistance in getting her lucrative opportunities off the court.

In all likelihood, White was thinking of Clark's name being evoked in that tense situation. Whether White likes it or not, a player of CC's magnitude inevitably gets involved in monumental moments like CBA negotiations.

WNBA Commissioner denies making comments about Caitlin Clark's earnings

Notably, Engelbert has responded to Collier's allegations involving Clark. In a media availability prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the WNBA Commissioner categorically denied making any such comments about the Fever guard.

"Obviously, I did not make those comments," Engelbert said. "I certainly did not say that."
Engelbert went on to call Clark "a transformational player" who has been "a great representative" of the sport. The Commissioner also lauded Clark for bringing in millions of new fans to the game.

