"She's the reason why CC gets to be where she's at": Sophie Cunningham makes honest statement on Diana Taurasi, Caitlin Clark

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 03:36 GMT
[photo: Imagn]

Sophie Cunningham spent six years playing alongside Diana Taurasi before signing up this season with the Indiana Fever to become Caitlin Clark’s teammate. Cunningham, so far, is the only player to have played on the same team as Taurasi and Clark. She has a unique perspective on both superstars’ impact on basketball.

On “The Right Reed” podcast on Thursday, Cunningham had this to say about both:

“Everyone can argue that [Taurasi] is the greatest of all time. What she does, what she has done for this game, is unbelievable. She’s the reason why CC [Clark] gets to be where she’s at.”
Diana Taurasi spent 20 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Phoenix Mercury. Sophie Cunningham was with the Mercury during the legendary point guard’s final year playing pro basketball. Taurasi refused to make 2024 a farewell tour, opting instead to announce her retirement early in February.

Taurasi was a three-time champ, a 14x All-WNBA member, a five-time scoring leader and the 2009 MVP. Many considered her the greatest of all time when she decided to hang up her jersey.

Just as Diana Taurasi’s career neared its end, Caitlin Clark shot to superstardom. The former Iowa point guard stormed the pro ranks with her popularity and hype. Clark, whom many doubted, surpassed all expectations. She won the Rookie of the Year award and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Sophie Cunningham claims Taurasi played a key role in paving the path for Clark to succeed.

Caitlin Clark went undefeated against Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham

Caitlin Clark had her highly anticipated showdown against Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham in late June. After Taurasi predicted Clark to struggle in her rookie year, the basketball world wanted to see how the then-emerging star would fare against the legend. Clark did not disappoint, delivering 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Fever to an 88-82 win.

Two weeks later, the Fever and the Mercury met again in Indiana. Like in the first encounter, Clark again stood out. She had 20 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Indiana handily won the rematch against Phoenix 95-86.

The final Fever-Mercury showdown last year happened in mid-August, right after Diana Taurasi helped Team USA to a gold medal in France. Despite Sophie Cunningham’s pressure defense, Caitlin Clark still could not be denied. Clark tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to carry her team to a 98-89 win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

