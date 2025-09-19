  • home icon
  "She's seeing AB in her nightmares" - WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson's incredulous reaction at playing Indiana Fever

"She's seeing AB in her nightmares" - WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson's incredulous reaction at playing Indiana Fever

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:52 GMT
WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson's incredulous reaction at playing Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces advanced to the second round of the WNBA playoffs after defeating the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Sept. 18, 74-73. The Aces will then face the Indiana Fever in a best-of-five series following the Fever's Game 3 win against the Atlanta Dream.

On Thursday, Aces star A'ja Wilson was asked about their mindset in playing against the Fever in the second round, to which she responded with an incredulous reaction.

"Oh, I didn't even see the game," she said during ESPN's broadcast.
WNBA fans were quick to react to Wilson's post-game statement, with some saying that the Fever have already given the reigning MVP some nightmares, following their matchups this season.

Meanwhile, others believed the Fever would be an easy matchup for the Aces, whose squad has been on a tear in the second half of the season.

The Fever have won the last two games they played against the Aces this season. On July 3, the Fever trounced the Aces, 81-54, before their July 24 game when Indiana repeated over Las Vegas, 80-70.

The Aces, however, have a far superior standing throughout the season, standing at the second spot with a 30-14 record, while the Fever finished the regular season as the sixth seed with a 24-20 slate.

The series-opener between the Fever and the Aces will happen on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena as Las Vegas holds the homecourt advantage in the series.

A'ja Wilson urges teammates to get ready for the second round

While the Fever misses their franchise superstar, Caitlin Clark, the team remained a threat, especially with the brilliance of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. That is why Aces' A'ja Wilson remained wary about the Fever, as she urged her team to get ready for the second round.

"No pun intended but we weathered the Storm," she said. "They punched us and we punched back and we kept punching. I can't express how proud I am of my team, but the job is not done. This is the first round, we gotta get ready for the next one."
In the series-ending game, Wilson put up 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Wilson is expected to lead the Aces once more against the Fever, whose squad has struggled with injuries throughout the season.

