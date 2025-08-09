"She's not sick or hospitalized" - WNBA fans erupt as Angel Reese snubs Chicago Sky on road trip for Fever clash amid injury rehab

Angel Reese did not travel with the Chicago Sky to Indiana for the game against the Fever on Saturday. During the team's practice session before the game, Sky coach Tyler Marsh said that Chi-Barbie is focusing on her rehab.When asked about her status, Marsh said that Reese is day-to-day and there is no return timeline. Reese has been dealing with a back injury.Several fans did not like Reese's absence against the Fever, criticizing the Sky star for missing the game.&quot;Like stop with the Bull! It makes no sense why she not there with the team... To miss game is one thing but to not show up is crazy... She's not sick or hospitalized... Show up,&quot; one fan said.Apryl @ThatsSo_APRYLLINKLike stop with the Bull! It makes no sense why she not there with the team... to miss game is one thing but to not show up is crazy... she's not sick or hospitalized... Show up&quot;Been day-to-day for awhile now. Just sayin,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He continues to say a whole lot of nothing. Did you happen to ask why she didnt travel with them for the game?&quot; a fan tweeted.One fan predicted that Reese would miss out on an All-WNBA Second-Team selection if she continues to miss games.&quot;She gon f**k around and miss out on All-WNBA Second Team *sighs*,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Just stop asking him literally says the samething everytime its pointless 😂,&quot; another fan said.&quot;If she doesn’t play Wednesday then I’ll be worried,&quot; a fan wrote.Angel Reese has now missed her fifth consecutive game because of the back injury she's been dealing with since the All-Star break. She last played in her team's 103-86 loss to the Mystics on Jul. 29.Angel Reese has been slowly eliminating the flaws in her gameAngel Reese is one of the biggest names in the WNBA. She has often been pitted as Caitlin Clark's rival, which has led to her game being under the fans' scrutiny. However, Reese has been slowly working to eliminate the flaws in her game.In her last 10 games, the Sky forward has averaged 18.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 50.7% shooting, which is significantly higher than her 44.4% shooting average this season. It looked like Reese had eliminated her shooting drawbacks post the All-Star break.Unfortunately, she got injured when her offensive stats started to flourish. Reese still leads the league in rebounds with 12.6 per game. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson is at No. 2 (9.2 rebounds per game).Reese's averages in the last 10 games show that she has been working on her shortcomings. For now, Sky fans can only hope for her to return soon and help the Sky climb the standings and possibly snag a playoff spot.