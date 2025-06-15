"She's tough": Giannis Antetokounmpo hops on Caitlin Clark bandwagon after LeBron James lauds Fever star's imperious comeback

Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the NBA superstars to laud Caitlin Clark after her imperious return to court on Saturday against the New York Liberty. Clark dominated the unbeaten defending champs with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, shooting 55.0%, including 7 for 14 from 3.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year led the Fever to a convincing 102-88 win, snapping the Fever's two-game losing streak and the Liberty's 9-0 run to begin the season. Amid her explosive outing, Clark had a 38-second stretch in which she scored nine points to close the first quarter.

ESPN's TikTok account posted the clip in which Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the notable personalities to reply to Caitlin Clark, saying:

"She's tough💯"

Here's the video:

Here's Giannis' comment:

Giannis comments on Clark on TikTok

LeBron James gave a shoutout to Clark multiple times, too. He tweeted, saying:

LeBron James @KingJames LINK The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!

James also commented on her Instagram post with a short "welcome back" message.

Clark had been out for the past two weeks with a quad strain, forcing her to miss the last five games. The Fever dropped to 4-5 in her absence and are .500 again after Saturday's emphatic win.

Caitlin Clark on draining three consecutive 3-pointers

Caitlin Clark's three consecutive 3-pointers set the tone for her spectacular showing against the New York Liberty. Coming into that contest, not only was Clark coming off a lengthy absence, but she was also not in form. In her four appearances to begin the 2025 season before her injury, Clark 40.3% from the field, including 31.4% from 3.

In two games before her injury, Clark was 2 for 17 from 3-point range. After seeing three shots go down one after the other, the former No. 1 pick knew she was about to have one of the breakout games. Here's what she said about that moment (via ESPN):

"I saw three in a row go in, so that gives you a lot of confidence. Even in the second half, they all came off my hand feeling really good."

Caitlin Clark was itching to get back on the court, as per Fever coach Stephanie White. It was the first time since college that she missed a significant stretch because of injury. The Fever will be glad that Clark is back, not just for the record but also with her form.

