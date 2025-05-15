"She's the truth" - 4× WNBA champion hails Caitlin Clark as 'beast' player while raving over her rookie year dominance

Former WNBA star Cynthia Cooper-Dyke revealed she's a Caitlin Clark fan on Thursday's episode of "All The Smoke." She praised Clark's basketball skills in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It would be special if a former star, neighbor, or Hall of Famer respectfully discussed the younger generations. Cynthia Cooper-Dyke is no different. When asked about her thoughts, she doesn't hesitate to reveal what she loves about the Fever star's game.

In the clip posted on social media, former NBA player and show host Stephen Jackson asked Cooper-Dyke about the youngster. Jackson asked the two-time WNBA MVP to choose one word to describe Clark.

However, the four-time WNBA champ ignored it and chose many words when discussing how good Caitlin Clark is.

“Amazing, a beast,” said the four-time WNBA champion. “She is the truth. She’s the truth and she was a rookie. Knock down the 3-pointer, get to the rim, she can get to the free throw line, she’s crafty.

“Sometime she’s coming off for a 3-point shot and she backdoors you for a layup. She gets her teammates involved, she can pass, she can shoot, she is the complete basketball player.”

Cooper-Dyke went as far as to call Clark the complete basketball player. The former three-time scoring champion also wants to see a 3-point shooting contest between the Fever star and New York Liberty star Sabrian Ionescu.

Cynthia Cooper-Dyke was one of the most enticing scorers in the league when she played. Which is why getting complimented by her is a significant deal, even for a young star like Clark.

Caitlin Clark made a strong impression on general managers ahead of the 2025 WNBA season

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark's name was mentioned a couple of times when the league had its poll for general managers. One of the questions that featured Clark was, "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?"

Surprisingly, it took the top spot and garnered 50 percent of the executive's votes. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson received 33 percent of the votes.

However, Clark wasn't voted for as much when it was about winning the 2025 MVP. The general managers mostly voted for Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who had 67 percent. Wilson trailed her fellow All-Star with 25 percent.

Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, only had eight percent of the votes.

She redeemed herself when she garnered 25 percent (tied second with Breanna Stewart) of the votes when asked which players force coaches to make the most adjustments.

