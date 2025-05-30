"She’s been very vocal in locker room" - Fever's Lexie Hull shares Caitlin Clark embracing different role while being sidelined due to injury

Despite dealing with a left quad strain, Caitlin Clark is not taking time away from the Indiana Fever. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year winner will miss at least two weeks to recover from the injury. While not playing, she remains active and engaged with the team.

Lexie Hull shared on Thursday what she has noticed from Clark on the sidelines and behind the scenes.

“I’m seeing her grow in ways I didn’t expect. Her being able to watch the game from a different lens and be able to sit by the coaches and hear what they say. I think she’s learning a lot and she’s been very vocal in the locker room because you do hear things and see things differently.”

Caitlin Clark put up some shots and bantered with teammates ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the Washington Mystics. While the Indiana Fever warmed up before the game, the point guard animatedly talked to teammates and the coaching staff. During the game, she energetically cheered for the team, joined huddles and even talked to the referees.

Clark is expected to be out for four games. In Indiana’s first game since her injury, the Fever lost 83-77. While not having the superstar has hurt the team, Lexie Hull sees something positive in the ordeal.

Stephanie White already made adjustments with Caitlin Clark out

Stephanie White and the Indiana Fever have embraced the challenge of playing without Caitlin Clark. Without their most dynamic scorer and best playmaker, White promptly made adjustments when they faced the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Sydney Colson started in Clark’s place and finished with a season-high 31 minutes. Before taking over the point guard duties from the injured star, the most she played was 13 minutes in the season opener against Chicago.

Colson finished the game with four points, three assists and three rebounds but had a rough-shooting night. She went 2-for-7, including 0-for-3 from deep.

Sophie Cunningham also had a run at the point guard spot with Caitlin Clark out. She kept her usual role of coming off the bench and had stretches where she ran the offense. Cunningham seemed uncomfortable in the role in the first half, committing two unforced turnovers.

Despite the loss, Stephanie White is convinced the Indiana Fever could hold the fort until their franchise cornerstone returns.

