"She shot 13 today” - A'ja Wilson unleashes sharp dig on Aliyah Boston over ‘special whistle’ remark after Fever star’s free throw spree in win

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson couldn't lead the Las Vegas Aces to a victory in Game 4 against the Indiana Fever on Sunday and dealt with a 90-83 loss. This tied their second-round playoff series to 2-2. Wilson did everything she could to try to give the Las Vegas Aces the upper hand with her 31-point performance. Still, that wasn't enough.Wilson also recorded nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. Her co-star, Jackie Young, added 18 points, five rebounds and nine assists on 60% shooting from the field.Throughout the series, Wilson has been physically battling against Fever star Aliyah Boston. Even off the court, the two have been dishing it against each other. During one of Indiana's team practices, Boston spoke to the media regarding the physicality and implied that the seven-time All-Star is usually favored when it comes to certain foul calls.After Game 4, this was brought up to Wilson by the media. The four-time MVP clapped back at Boston regarding the criticism about her getting some fouls. She also revealed that the three-time All-Star told her in Game 3 that she has a &quot;special whistle.&quot;&quot;But Aliyah did say I had a special whistle when she shot 13 today,&quot; Wilson said.&quot;Yeah. She said it last game, I had a special whistle. Which is cool. So you just gotta play better defense, make her looks a little difficult, and kind of go from there.&quot;Boston had 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Aces on 10-13 shooting from the free throw line. She also had five assists and two steals to help lead the Fever to another win against Las Vegas.Game 5, which will determine the series winner, is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas. A'ja Wilson and the Aces have the home court advantage, which could be a challenge for Boston and the Fever.A'ja Wilson made WNBA history on SundayA'ja Wilson is at the top of her career and is still actively making history. In Game 4, Wilson made WNBA history by becoming the seventh player to score 1,000 points in the playoffs.She joined the historic scoring list that featured Diana Taurasi (1,486), DeWanna Bonner (1,229), Candace Parker (1,149), Tamika Catchings (1,141), Maya Moore (1,077) and Breanna Stewart (1,006). Wilson recorded her 1,000th point in the first quarter when she hit a layup.Ahead of Game 5, it's more than likely that she'll surpass Stewart on the list. The New York Liberty were eliminated in the first round of the postseason.A'ja Wilson also made history after scoring 31 points by becoming the player with the second-most 30-point games in the league.